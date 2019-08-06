Soddies Keep Rolling with Win in Midland

August 6, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





Midland, Texas - The Amarillo Sod Poodles never looked back after putting together a three-run opening frame on Tuesday night at Security Bank Ballpark, edging past the Midland RockHounds 5-3 in the middle tilt of a three-game series.

With the victory, the Soddies have won 10 of their last 12 games and aim for a three-game sweep on Wednesday.

Amarillo collected three straight hits to begin the ballgame against Midland starter James Naile. Taylor Trammell began the game with a single and Ivan Castillo followed with a double. Moments later, Edward Olivares delivered a two-run single up the middle to give Amarillo a 2-0 lead. Later in the frame, Luis Torrens drilled a run-scoring double to plate Olivares as the Sod Poodles took a 3-0 advantage.

Meanwhile, righty Ronald Bolaños tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball. Bolaños allowed just a run in the second inning while striking out eight batters and allowing four hits.

Amarillo took a 5-1 lead with two more tallies in the fifth, including an RBI double from Castillo.

Amarillo's bullpen delivered a solid performance. Kazuhisa Makita tossed 1.1 scoreless frames while Dauris Valdez pitched a scoreless eighth inning.

Evan Miller entered in the ninth. Miller allowed the first two batters to reach base on hits while Tyler Ramirez hit a one hop line drive off Miller, who proceeded to throw the ball away. Two runs scored on the play.

Miller recovered by retiring the next three hitters to end the ballgame and secure Amarillo's win.

The Sod Poodles go for a series sweep of the RockHounds on Wednesday with righty Kyle Lloyd on the mound. Midland counters with righty Matt Milburn. First pitch is at 6:30 p.m.

NOTES

Trammell Sets the Table: After hitting a game-tying home run in the eighth inning on Monday's win, Sod Poodles outfielder Taylor Trammell collected a single with two walks, two runs scored, and two stolen bases in Tuesday night's win.

Bolaños Delivers Again: Right-hander Ronald Bolaños delivered another solid outing on Tuesday night, throwing 5.1 innings of one-run ball.

On July 30, Bolaños tossed seven scoreless innings against Northwest Arkansas.

Soddies are Rolling: Amarillo has won 10 of their last 12 games while posting a 23-11 record since the start of July.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.