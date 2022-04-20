Express Speed by Isotopes, 14-1

April 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Round Rock, TX - The Express scored nine runs over the first two innings to take a commanding lead which it never relinquished en route to a 14-1 victory over the Isotopes Wednesday afternoon at Dell Diamond.

The lone run was driven in by Jonathan Morales on a sac fly in the fourth inning. Overall, the offense tallied just three hits. Taylor Snyder registered the only extra-base hit on the day, a double. Scott Schebler and Carlos Pérez accounted for the other two hits.

Matt Dennis started for Albuquerque (5-9) and allowed the nine runs on 10 hits, one walk and a homer over 2.0 innings. Reagan Todd followed with 2.0 shutout innings.

Topes Scope:

-The Isotopes have fallen behind 9-0 in two of the last three games.

-Albuquerque is now slashing just .184/.290/.287 on the road after seven games.

-The 13-run defeat is the biggest loss since July 3, 2021, when the team fell to El Paso by 16.

-Since the second game of a double header in Sugar Land on Aug. 16, 2021, the Topes are 7-26 on the road.

-With a 0-for-3 performance, Wynton Bernard's five-game hitting streak came to an end while Ryan Vilade's seven-gamer also came to an end.

-Today was the second time this year the Isotopes have been held to three hits. On Deck: After a day game Wednesday, the two teams return to a 6:05 pm MT time start. Right-hander Zach Neal will take the ball for the Isotopes while right-hander Glen Otto will go for the Express.

