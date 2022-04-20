Bees Fall to Aces on Ninth-Inning Walk-Off Home Run

The Salt Lake Bees battled back from an early 3-0 deficit to tie up Reno only to have the Aces come away with a 4-3 win on a game ending home run by Nick Heath. Through six innings, the Bees were held without a hit, but Chad Wallach led off the 7th with a double. He later scored on single to left by Kean Wong. Salt Lake would pull even with two runs in the eighth on an RBI single by Brendon Davis and a sacrifice fly by David MacKinnon. With two outs in the ninth, Heath fouled off three full count pitches from Zack Weiss (0-1) before driving one into the right field bullpen.

Salt Lake starter Ryan Smith went four innings and allowed three runs on four hits. Elvis Peguero worked two scoreless innings and Ty Buttrey retired Reno in order in the seventh inning. Wallach's double stretched his hitting streak to six games, while Luis Rengifo singled in the eighth inning to extend his hitting streak to five games

