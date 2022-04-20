E-Train Rolls over Isotopes in Wednesday's 14-1 Victory

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (10-4) jumped ahead of the Albuquerque Isotopes (5-9) on Wednesday afternoon and never looked back as the team claimed a 14-1 victory at Dell Diamond.

Round Rock RHP Cole Winn (1-0, 1.38) earned his first decision of the season after tossing a 5.0-inning start that saw one run on three hits and two walks with two strikeouts. Albuquerque RHP Matt Dennis (1-2, 13.09) went home with the loss thanks to 2.0 frames that saw nine runs, 10 hits and one walk.

Along the Train Tracks:

The Express started chugging along early with a four-run first inning. CF Bubba Thompson and 3B Josh Smith led the frame off with a single and walk, respectively, before LF Leody Taveras cleared the bases with a three-run dinger. C Sam Huff scored the fourth run after being hit by a pitch, moving to third on back-to-back singles from 1B Matt Carpenter and SS Davis Wendzel then scoring on a Meibrys Viloria single.

Round Rock plated five in the second inning thanks to a combination of three doubles, two singles and another hit-by-pitch for Huff as the E-Train extended their lead to 9-0.

Albuquerque avoided the shutout with a run in the fourth when RF Scott Schebler scored on a sacrifice fly from C Jonathan Morales after hitting a leadoff single then moving to third on a Taylor Snyder double.

Smith knocked the game's second home run in the fifth inning as he scored himself and 2B Ryan Dorow, who had reached on an Isotopes error.

Round Rock kept it going in the sixth, increasing their advantage to 12-1 when Huff torched a ball into left-center field that was tracked at 500 feet for a solo home run.

In case that lead wasn't enough, the Express added two more runs in the eighth inning for a 14-1 score. Wendzel blasted his third home run of the season and brought Carpenter home with him after the first baseman hit a one-out single.

E-Train Excerpts:

The Express recorded 16 hits for the third time this season as every starter except for one knocked at least one hit during the afternoon's contest. Six batters tallied multiple hits.

LF Leody Taveras and SS Davis Wendzel both totaled four RBI, contributing to Round Rock's single-game high of 14. The previous team high was six.

E-Train relievers RHP Jason Bahr and RHP Dan Winkler combined for 4.0 hitless innings as each fanned three batters during their outings and Bahr allowed only one Albuquerque baserunner with a walk.

Round Rock's home run total of four marks the most in a contest for 2022. Per TrackMan, Taveras' hit was 408 feet, 3B Josh Smith's was 398, C Sam Huff's was 500 and Wendzel's was 430.

CF Bubba Thompson increased his active hitting streak to 10 games, which is tied for the longest streak in all of Triple-A.

Round Rock extended its winning streak to six games with the win and leads Albuquerque 2-0 in the series.

Next up: Round Rock and Albuquerque face off on Thursday with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch at Dell Diamond for game three of the series. Express RHP Glenn Otto (0-0, 0.00) is set for the start on the mound up against Isotopes RHP Zach Neal (1-1, 6.48).

