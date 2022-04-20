Reno Aces Reveal May 2022 Promotion Schedule

April 20, 2022 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces released their May promotional schedule today for fans to view, with Individual Game tickets currently on sale on RenoAces.com.

May's Daily Deals, expanded from April, feature the return of Fireworks Friday presented by ITS Logistics. The club has worked closely with Pyro Guys, Inc. to bring an enhanced show to the ballpark this season. There will now be pyrotechnics pregame and in-game, in addition to the familiar post-game show fans have come to love.

May Daily Deals

Taco Tuesdays presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 - Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $6.00, and/or add a Tecate canned beer for an additional $4.00

Military and First Responder Wednesdays - Buy One, Get One Ticket Free for active or retired military members and first responders with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online

Coors Light Thursday Thursdays presented by 100.1 We! FM and 105.7 KOZZ - Located in the Coors Light Party Zone, fans can grab $2.00 Coors Light drafts or $4.00 Aceball Ale drafts

Fireworks Fridays presented by ITS Logistics

Super Saturdays - Special Event Night and/or gate giveaway

Saturday, May 7 - Los Corazones de Reno

Saturday, May 21 - Marvel Defender of the Diamond

Family Sundays presented by Nevada Cancer Coalition and 106.9 MORE FM - $1 Hot Dogs are back by popular demand

Dog Days presented by Mars Petcare

Sunday, May 22

For more information or paperwork requirements: https://www.milb.com/reno/tickets/dogdays

Los Corazones de Reno, presented by Nevada Health Link, 101.7 JUAN FM, and KOLO 8 News Now will be returning to downtown Reno with refreshed uniforms for the club's Fiesta Latina, running May 5-7 games. Details for each night are listed below, with more to come!

Thursday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo Celebration

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 Coors Light and $4 Aceball Ale drafts

Guest emcee DJ Juan from JUAN 101.7 FM

Loteria cards will be available for the first 100 fans by request to play along during the game

Concessions: Three (3) taco plate special, Mexican Candies, Fruit Cups with Tajin, and Esquite Helmet Bowls with Margarita and Paloma Specials

Friday, May 6 - Dance with Los Cabezones and Post-game Fireworks

Celia Cruz, Vicente Fernandez, and Pitbull characters take Greater Nevada Field to interact with the fans, walk around and take photos for social media

Guest emcee DJ Juan from JUAN 101.7 FM

Concessions: Carnitas plate special, Mexican Candies, Fruit Cups with Tajin, and Esquite Helmet Bowls with Margarita and Paloma Specials

Saturday, May 7 - Fiesta Latina

Featuring local salsa dancers on the concourse and between innings

Concessions: Carnitas plate special, Mexican Candies, Fruit Cups with Tajin, and Esquite Helmet Bowls with Margarita and Paloma Specials

Marvel Defender of the Diamond will make its debut at Greater Nevada Field as part of Super Saturdays on May 21st. The multi-year partnership between Marvel and MiLB will bring Marvel to the Biggest Little City for at least the next three (3) years. The Aces will be brandishing Doctor Strange-inspired uniforms to celebrate of the latest Marvel Universe cinematic release, which will be auctioned during the game to benefit the Reno Rodeo Foundation.

The Reno Aces will be home for a thirteen (13) combined home games featuring match-ups against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, and Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, in May. Tickets for the entire 2022 season are available at RenoAces.com or Text 21003.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 20, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.