OKC Dodgers Game Notes - April 20, 2022

Oklahoma City Dodgers (9-4) at Sacramento River Cats (7-6)

Game #14 of 150/Road #8 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Beau Burrows (0-0, 4.15)/RHP Sam Gaviglio (1-1, 5.68) vs. SAC-LHP Enmanuel De Jesus (0-0, 7.11)

Wednesday, April 20, 2022 | Sutter Health Park | West Sacramento, Calif. | 2:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MiLB.tv

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers try for a season-best fifth straight win when they continue their road trip against the Sacramento River Cats at 2:05 p.m. CT at Sutter Health Park. The Dodgers are 4-3 on their road trip so far with wins in four straight games - tied for their longest winning streak of the season. During the win streak they have outscored their opponents, 33-10.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers notched a season-high 18 hits and scored in double digits for a second straight game, defeating the Sacramento River Cats, 10-4, Tuesday night in the series opener at Sutter Health Park. The game was tied, 2-2, through five innings before the Dodgers ripped off the game's next eight runs. Jake Lamb put OKC back in front with a RBI single in the sixth inning, and an additional run scored on the play due to a Sacramento fielding error. The Dodgers then erupted for six runs in the eighth inning, scoring each of the final five runs with two outs. Following a sac fly by Lamb, Kevin Pillar knocked a RBI single. Later in the inning, Jason Martin provided a two-run single, and Tony Wolters stepped up next and delivered a two-run double. All four Sacramento runs scored between three home runs.

Today's Probable Pitchers: Beau Burrows (0-0) takes the mound for his third start this season this afternoon...He last started April 14 in El Paso and allowed four runs and two homers within the first five batters he faced. He regrouped and did not allow a run for the rest of his outing and lasted 4.2 IP with two walks and three strikeouts. He did not factor into the decision of El Paso's 7-5 walk-off win...In his team debut April 8 against Albuquerque in OKC, he allowed one unearned run, three hits and one walk in 4.0 innings with seven strikeouts in a no decision. It marked his highest single-game strikeout total since April 6, 2019 when he was with Triple-A Toledo against Louisville...Burrows signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Nov. 28, 2021 after playing for both Triple-A Toledo and St. Paul last season, posting a combined 4-6 with a 5.10 ERA and 65 K's over 65.1 IP. He also made five MLB appearances combined for Detroit and Minnesota...Burrows made his MLB debut July 27, 2020 against Kansas City pitching 2.1 innings in relief. He appeared in five total games with Detroit in a COVID-shortened regular season...He was originally selected by Detroit with the 22nd pick of the first round in the 2015 MLB Draft out of Weatherford High School (Texas).

Sam Gaviglio (1-1) is slated to follow Burrows on the mound and make his third appearance with OKC...Gaviglio piggybacked Burrows April 14 in El Paso and allowed two runs and four hits, with one walk with two strikeouts over 3.1 innings of relief. He was charged with two of the three runs that scored on a walk-off homer and took the loss...Gaviglio signed with LAD as a free agent Jan. 31, 2022...He began the 2021 season with Round Rock, posting a 2-1 record with a 5.13 ERA over five starts. He recorded 24 strikeouts against only four walks...In June he went overseas to Korea to join the SSG Landers of the KBO. He made 15 starts and finished the season with a 6-4 record, 5.86 ERA and 70 K's...He spent the entire 2019 season as a member of Toronto's bullpen, making a career-high 52 appearances...He made his ML debut May 11, 2017 with the Seattle Mariners at Toronto, striking out the first batter he faced...He was selected by St. Louis in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Oregon State University...Gaviglio faced the River Cats five times with Tacoma between 2015-17, going 4-1 with a 3.58 ERA, including his only career shutout Aug. 8, 2016.

Against the River Cats: 2022: 1-0 2021: 2-4 All-time: 43-49 At SAC: 22-22 The Dodgers and River Cats are meeting for their first of two series this season...The teams are playing in Sacramento for the first time since the 2018 season. The teams also played series against one another in 2019 and 2021, but both series took place at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in OKC...Last season, the River Cats won the May 13-18 series, 4-2. They outscored the Dodgers, 40-20, and outhit OKC, 55-38...Zach Reks led OKC with eight hits, including a double and two homers, and recorded four RBI, four walks and scored six runs...In two appearances, reliever Darien Núñez held the River Cats to one hit and tallied 11 strikeouts over 6.0 IP...In the teams' last series in Sacramento, OKC won the set, 2-1...Since OKC became affiliated with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the River Cats with the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Sacramento has a 13-11 edge in the Triple-A version of the Dodgers-Giants rivalry.

First Offense: OKC scored 10 or more runs for the second straight game and fifth time in the last nine games. The Dodgers also tallied at least five runs for a fifth straight game. OKC's 18 hits Tuesday night set a new season-high mark, with all nine players recording at least one hit and seven players finishing with multi-hit games. The outing followed the team's 15-hit performance Sunday in El Paso and is the third time in the last eight games they've notched at least 15 hits. The Dodgers have compiled at least 10 hits in eight of their last 10 games, batting .320 (119x372) with an average of 11.9 hits per game...The Dodgers' 95 runs and 140 hits to start the season lead all 30 Triple-A teams, as does their .302 team batting average...Eight Dodgers have at least 11 hits apiece so far this season, including six with 13 or more hits...OKC recorded four more extra-base hits last night and now has 15 XBH in the last three games.

Difference Maker: The Dodgers scored six runs on six hits in the eighth inning Tuesday, marking their second straight game with an inning of six or more runs. The Dodgers scored seven runs on seven hits in the ninth inning Sunday in El Paso. It was the Dodgers' highest-scoring inning since Sept. 23, 2021 in Las Vegas when they also scored seven runs in the third inning of a 12-5 win. OKC has now scored six or more runs in an inning four times in the last eight games.

No Diggity, Noda: Ryan Noda went 2-for-4 with a double, walk and run scored last night to extend his hitting streak to 10 games - tied for the longest in the PCL this season with Las Vegas' Nick Allen, whose 10-game hitting streak ran April 5-15. Noda is 17-for-37 (.459) during the streak with three doubles and four homers, 12 RBI and 11 runs scored. He also has seven walks and six multi-hit games during the run...Noda leads the PCL with a .519 OBP and is tied for the league lead with nine walks. He ranks among the PCL's top three players in AVG (.409 - 2nd), OPS (1.269 - 2nd), SLG (.750 - 3rd), total bases (33 - 3rd) and RBI (12 - T-3rd). His 18 hits are fourth in the league, while his four homers are tied for fourth.

Zach Attack: Zach McKinstry went 3-for-6 yesterday for his third straight multi-hit game and third game of the season with three or more hits. He has hit safely in 10 of his last 11 games, going 21-for-50 (.420) with eight extra-base hits, and over his last three games he is 7-for-15...His 21 total hits this season lead the PCL as do his four triples. His 13 runs scored and 35 total bases are second in the league, while his .404 AVG is third and his eight extra-base hits are tied for third.

Steady Eddy: Eddy Alvarez extended his hitting streak to five games Tuesday, going 3-for-5. He has now hit safely in 10 of his first 11 games this season and has three three-hit games. Alvarez drove in each of the team's first two runs with a RBI single in the first inning and a solo homer in the third inning - his second homer of the season. His 17 total hits are third most on the team...Alvarez is 9-for-23 during the current hit streak.

Pillar of Strength: Kevin Pillar reached base twice more last night, going 1-for-5 with a walk, RBI and run scored. He has now hit safely in nine of his last 10 games, going 14-for-37 (.378) with three homers, two triples, a double, 10 RBI and a PCL-best 14 runs scored...Pillar has reached base in all 11 of his games this season and is slashing .361/.462/.683. His .462 OBP is third in the league and his 1.145 OPS ranks fifth...During the current road trip, Pillar is 9-for-21 with four extra-base hits, 10 runs scored and six RBI. He's reached base safely in 16 of 29 plate appearances, recording six walks and one HBP while not striking out once.

RISPy Business: After getting off to a 6-for-30 start through the first three games of the season, the Dodgers have batted .357 (41x115) with runners in scoring position over the last 10 games, including going 5-for-16 with RISP Tuesday. Their .324 clip with RISP overall this season ranks second in Triple-A.

Big Flies: The Dodgers have homered in four straight games and in nine of their last 11 games. OKC's 18 homers this season are tied for second-most in the league, trailing Reno's 25 homers. Seven Dodgers have homered this season, including six who have hit two or more homers...On the other hand, after not allowing a homer in back-to-back games, all four runs scored by Sacramento Tuesday came via three home runs, tying for the most homers OKC has allowed in a game this season.

Around the Horn: Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Tommy Kahnle made his first appearance with OKC on Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday. He entered the game in the fifth inning and faced three batters before reaching his pitch limit. He did not allow a hit but was charged with one run and finished with one walk and one strikeout...The Dodgers have scored in the first inning in three of the last four games after doing so just once in their first nine games of the season. The team is now 4-0 when scoring in the first inning...Following a 1-for-15 start, Jake Lamb is 10-for-30 with three homers and nine RBI over his last seven games, including four multi-hit games...Tomás Telis did not play yesterday but went 2-for-5 at the plate Sunday for his third straight multi-hit game. Over his last three games, Telis is 7-for-14 with three RBI and two runs scored...Andy Burns also did not appear Tuesday but went 3-for-4 with a RBI, walk and run scored Sunday. Over his last two games, Burns is 4-for-6 with four walks and has reached base in eight of 10 plate appearances...The Dodgers lead the PCL and rank second in Triple-A with 66 walks through 13 games this season and their .390 OBP is best among all Triple-A teams. However, their 64 walks allowed also lead the league...Last night's game lasted a season-high 3 hours, 34 minutes.

