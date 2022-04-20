Dodgers Hold off Sacramento Rally

The Oklahoma City Dodgers overcame two separate two-run deficits and eventually built a five-run lead before holding off the Sacramento River Cats, 9-8, Wednesday afternoon at Sutter Health Park. Sacramento built early leads of 2-0 and 4-2, but the Dodgers went in front for the first time in the fifth inning. Andy Burns tied the game with a two-run double, and the go-ahead run later scored on a double play. OKC scored four more runs in the sixth inning, including a RBI double by Kevin Pillar and a two-run homer by Eddy Alvarez to make it 9-4. Sacramento notched four straight hits with one out in the seventh inning, leading to three runs. The River Cats added another in the eighth inning and had two runners on base with one out in the ninth inning before Reyes Moronta induced a flyout and struck out the final batter of the game to wrap-up the win.

Of Note:

-The Dodgers notched their season-best fifth straight win. The Dodgers had outscored their opponents, 33-10, through the first four games of the streak before capturing the one-run win Wednesday afternoon.

-OKC scored at least nine runs for a third straight game and at least eight runs for the eighth time in the last 11 games. They also scored at least four runs in one inning for the third straight game and for a sixth time in the last nine games.

-The Dodgers were outhit, 15-7, but drew 10 walks to match their season high. It was the team's first win this year when the opponent finished with more hits (1-3).

-Although no Dodgers player collected more than one hit, Eddy Alvarez, Andy Burns and Kevin Pillar recorded two RBI apiece.

-Eddy Alvarez went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer, as he went deep for the second straight game. Alvarez is now riding a season-high six-game hitting streak, going 10-for-26. He has hit safely in 11 of his 12 games overall this year and is currently batting .367.

-Ryan Noda's 10-game hitting streak came to a close, but he drew three walks. The streak was tied for the longest in the PCL this season, and during his hitting streak, Noda went 17-for-37 (.459) with three doubles and four homers, along with 12 RBI, 11 runs scored and seven walks. He now leads the PCL with both 12 walks and a .525 on-base percentage.

-Kevin Pillar reached base three times with a double and two walks. He finished with two RBI and two runs scored. During the current road trip, Pillar is 10-for-23 with five extra-base hits, 12 runs scored and eight RBI. He's reached base safely in 19 of 34 plate appearances, recording eight walks and one HBP while not striking out once.

-OKC improved to 3-0 in day games and 3-2 in one-run games this season.

What's Next: The Dodgers will look to keep the win streak alive Thursday when they face the River Cats beginning at 8:45 p.m. Central. Live radio coverage of each OKC Dodgers game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps. All OKC Dodgers games are also available streamed live on MiLB.TV with a subscription.

