Express Rout Isotopes to Take Series, 16-5

Round Rock, TX - The Round Rock Express plated 14 runs from the third through fifth innings and cruised past Albuquerque by a final score of 16-5 on Sunday evening at Dell Diamond. The Isotopes dropped the final three contests of this series after claiming two of the first three.

Topes Scope: - Albuquerque is in the midst of their 11th losing streak of at least three games this season. Meanwhile, the club's longest win streak is three, reached on just a trio of occassions.

- The Isotopes suffered their third consecutive losing series at Dell Diamond. Albuquerque has dropped five of their last six sets in Round Rock, with the only series victory coming when the club took two of three to open the 2023 campaign.

- Albuquerque dropped to 1-9 in road series finale this season. Their lone triumph was Mother's Day, a 10-5 win at Southwest University Park in El Paso.

- With the defeat, the Isotopes are a franchise-worst tying 28 games under .500, reached on three previous occassions, all this season (June 11, Aug. 4, Aug. 7).

- For the first time since Aug. 19, 2013 at Oklahoma City, Albuquerque allowed a minimum of six runs in a frame with just one hit recorded. In that contest, Isotopes starter Stephen Fife walked five batters (four straight with bases loaded) in the first inning, exiting after 0.1 IP.

- The Isotopes have relented at least 13 runs on 17 separate occassions this year, including five times against Round Rock.

- With the loss, Albuquerque dropped to 1-10 in contests decided by 11 or more runs. It is the second time in 2024 they have dropped back-to-back games by a double-digit margin (also: May 5 vs. Round Rock, 11-1; May 7 at El Paso, 15-5).

- Round Rock's 18 hits marked the eighth time Isotopes pitching allowed at least that many (last: Aug. 4 at Las Vegas, 22).

- On seven instances in the second half of the season, the Isotopes have squandered at least a three-run lead and lost a game.

- Peyton Battenfield tied a season-worst for an Isotopes hurler by allowing 10 hits. It was the second consecutive evening this took place, as Karl Kauffmann suffered the fate Saturday. Kauffmann also relented 10 knocks on April 10 vs. Sugar Land, the only other instance prior to this weekend.

- Tonight marked the 15th time an Albuquerque starter gave up at least seven runs, and Battenfield's third occurrence (also: May 14 vs. Sugar Land - nine, May 31 vs. Oklahoma City - 10).

- Andrew Knapp singled twice in the six-run third inning for Round Rock. It was the seventh time an opposing player collected two hits in a frame this season (also: Cal Mitchell, March 31 vs. ELP; Joey Loperfido, April 12 vs. SUG; Jonathan Arauz, April 23 vs. OKC; Anthony Mulrine/Jake Marisnick, June 29 vs. SL; Max Muncy, Aug. 4 at LV).

- The pair of six-run frames were the 11th and 12th occurrences of the Isotopes surrendering at least six in an inning this season. Their most recent instance was a season-worst 10-run third by Las Vegas on Aug. 4.

- Greg Jones stole a base in each of the first two innings, his 10th game with multiple swipes in 2024. Jones moved into third place on the Isotopes all-time single-season stolen base leaderboard with 34, behind Dee Gordon (49 - 2013) and Reggie Abercrombie (41 - 2007).

- Willie MacIver was 3-for-5, his seventh time recording three hits this season, and second in his last four starts (Wednesday at Round Rock). MacIver has hit safely in nine of his past 10 games. On Deck: The Isotopes continue their 12-game road trip with the first of six contests in Sugar Land against the Astros' Triple-A club on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:05 MT (7:05 CT).

