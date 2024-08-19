UNR Med Student Will be Recognized for Organ Donation Advocacy at August 23 Reno Aces

RENO, Nev. - A passionate student leader and native Nevadan, Skotti Torrence helped establish not one, but two student organizations at the University of Nevada, Reno to further education and awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation. While pursuing her undergraduate degree, Torrence established the first Student Organ Donation Advocates (SODA) chapter in Nevada in 2018 and then started the graduate SODA chapter when she entered the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine in 2022.

A first-generation college student, Torrence is pursuing a career in medicine to help others and wants to create a community of support for organ donation among students. The UNR Med SODA chapter aims to educate medical students about organ donation and provide a space where they can gain a deeper understanding of its impacts on the lives of recipients and donor families.

"There are many misconceptions about organ donation that students need to be aware of," Torrence said. "But beyond the facts, it's important for students to know that having a loved one become an organ donor suddenly can be traumatic--it's important that clinicians approach this process with kindness and compassion for families."

Representing the UNR Med SODA chapter, Torrence will run the bases during the second inning at the Reno Aces ' Home Run for Life game, presented by Donor Network West, Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, at Greater Nevada Field as the Reno Aces take on the Las Vegas Aviators during Wolf Pack Night.

The UNR Med SODA chapter earned the Most Impactful Community Partner Award from Donor Network West and an award for the Most Impactful Education Event from the national SODA organization. Torrence also serves as a board member for national SODA. She is anticipated to graduate from UNR Med in 2026 with plans to pursue a career in pediatric care.

Every 10 minutes, someone in need of a life-saving organ donation is added to the national transplant waiting list. With the rapidly growing list, increasing awareness and education around the impact or organ donation is critical.

Donor Network West, northern Nevada's only federally designated nonprofit organ procurement organization, is proud to support Home Run for Life baseball games during the Reno Aces' 2024 season. In its third year, the partnership brings critical awareness about organ donation to northern Nevada where the need is great-nearly 700 Nevadans are on the national waiting list.

"Donor Network West is proud to partner with the UNR Med SODA chapter to increase awareness of organ, eye and tissue donation among students and faculty," said Matthew Graves, vice president of donor operations, Donor Network West. "Skotti's work with SODA is vital--we commend her for her tremendous efforts and look forward to celebrating her contributions to the organ donation community in partnership with the Reno Aces."

Six times per season, the Home Run for Life game series honors a northern Nevada community member who has received a life-saving transplant, lost a loved one who gave the gift of life through organ donation or helped provide support and healing to those impacted by organ, eye and tissue donation. This is the fifth Home Run for Life game of the 2024 season.

"This year's Home Run for Life game series has highlighted several northern Nevadans impacted by organ donation, and it's inspiring to see our fans get on their feet to show their support," said Chris Phillips, Reno Aces general manager and COO. "Donor Network West's work is crucial to our community, and the Reno Aces are proud to support their mission of saving and healing more lives."

Anyone, regardless of age, race or health status can join the registry to become an organ donor. To learn more about organ, eye and tissue donation, visit DonorNetworkWest.org.

