Wolf Pack & Harry Potter Nights Featured in Aces Upcoming Homestand

August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - The Reno Aces conclude their August promotional schedule with a six-game series against their Silver State rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, at Greater Nevada Field, beginning on Tuesday, August 20th.

Prepare for a week of unparalleled excitement at Greater Nevada Field. Experience the thrill of Wolf Pack, immerse yourself in the magical world of Harry Potter Night, and be dazzled by the spectacular Fireworks Friday. These events are designed to captivate Aces fans of all ages.

Reno will don specialty Harry Potter uniforms Saturday night, and Aces fans can show their support for the Reno Aces Foundation and win one-of-a-kind Aces memorabilia! Bid online at www.renoaces.com for the exclusive, on-field as the proceeds go directly to the Reno Aces Foundation, significantly impacting our community.

A complete promotional detail for the upcoming Reno Aces homestand is below.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3, in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. Every Friday home game will feature pre, during, and post-game fireworks. Friday, August 23rd, vs. Las Vegas Aviators

Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7 Harry Potter Night presented by Greater Nevada Credit Union Saturday, August 24th vs. Las Vegas Aviators Gryffindors, Slytherins, Ravenclaws and Hufflepuffs will fill Greater Nevada Field as Aces fans can show their house crests during a magical evening of mystery and wonder! The Aces are hosting Harry Potter Night and are giving away themed socks to match the occasion!

Wolf Pack Night Friday, August 23rd, vs. Las Vegas Aviators Aces Fans! Come support the University during Wolf Pack Night at Greater Nevada Field and look stylish while doing it, wearing blue as we take on Las Vegas!

Silver State Series, presented by Nevada Health Link The Aces will battle for Silver State supremacy as they host their interstate rivals, the Las Vegas Aviators, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, for the final at Greater Nevada Field this season from August 20th -25th.

August's Daily Deals will offer fans special experiences or pricing for every Aces' home game throughout the month:

August Daily Deals Taco Tuesdays, presented by JOIN, Inc. and Alice 96.5 Fans can enjoy 2 street tacos for $8.00. Wild Wednesdays, presented by Wild 102.9 FM $10.29 infield reserve tickets every Wednesday using code "WILD" at www.RenoAces.com. Coors Light Throwback Thursdays, presented by 2 News Nevada & KBUL 98.1 FM The Aces' will take the field as the Reno Silver Sox every Thursday home game at Greater Nevada Field. $2 Coors Light draft beers and merchandise will be available. Fireworks Fridays, presented by Panasonic Energy and Ten Country 97.3 in partnership with Pyro Guys, Inc. Super Saturdays, presented by KOLO 8 News Now and The River 103.7 Family Sundays, presented by Tesla and SUNNY 106.9 FM : Kids Run the Bases presented by Model Dairy postgame for all 12 years old or younger. $1 Hot Dogs Season-Long Military Discount - $3 OFF per ticket purchase, up to six (6) tickets, for active or retired military members with valid ID at Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office or by purchasing online.

Tickets for the entire Reno Aces 2024 home schedule are now on sale via www.RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.

