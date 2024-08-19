Aviators INF/OF Ryan Noda Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that infielder/outfielder Ryan Noda was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 12-18). Noda is the fourth Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2024! He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5), outfielder Seth Brown (June 17-23) and infielder Jordan Díaz (July 29 - August 4).

The infielder/outfielder appeared in six games against Oklahoma City at Las Vegas Ballpark® (August 13-18) and batted .455 (10-for-22) with five doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He recorded four multiple-hit games, including three straight in the series: 2-for-4, double, two runs scored (August 13); 2-for-4, walk, two home runs, 3 RBI (August 14); 3-for-3, two walks, two doubles, HR, 4 RBI, two runs scored (August 15); 1-for-3, walk, two-run, home run (August 16); 2-for-5, two doubles, RBI, run scored (August 18).

On the season, he has appeared in 84 games for Las Vegas and is batting .233 (68-for-292) with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 50 RBI. He leads the PCL with 72 walks; team leader with 70 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 41 extra-base hits.

Noda was originally selected by Toronto in the 15th round of June 2017 First-Year Player Draft. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 31, 2020. He was then obtained by Oakland in the Rule 5 draft on December 7, 2022. He has played professionally for seven seasons in the Toronto, Los Angeles and Oakland organizations. He has played in parts of two Major League seasons with the A's (2023-24) and has appeared in 158 career games and is batting .211 (104-for-492) with 25 doubles, triple, 17 home runs and 56 RBI. In 2024, he has appeared in 30 games for the A's with three doubles, HR, 2 RBI.

The Aviators, 23-21 in the second half and 60-59 overall, will embark on a season-high 12-game road trip beginning in Northern Nevada against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, on Tuesday, August 20.

