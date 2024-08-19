Aviators INF/OF Ryan Noda Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week
August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Las Vegas Aviators News Release
(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of the Pacific Coast League, Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, today announced that infielder/outfielder Ryan Noda was named the Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 12-18). Noda is the fourth Aviators player to receive PCL Player of the Week honors in 2024! He joins outfielder Daz Cameron (April 29 - May 5), outfielder Seth Brown (June 17-23) and infielder Jordan Díaz (July 29 - August 4).
The infielder/outfielder appeared in six games against Oklahoma City at Las Vegas Ballpark® (August 13-18) and batted .455 (10-for-22) with five doubles, four home runs, five walks and 10 RBI. He recorded four multiple-hit games, including three straight in the series: 2-for-4, double, two runs scored (August 13); 2-for-4, walk, two home runs, 3 RBI (August 14); 3-for-3, two walks, two doubles, HR, 4 RBI, two runs scored (August 15); 1-for-3, walk, two-run, home run (August 16); 2-for-5, two doubles, RBI, run scored (August 18).
On the season, he has appeared in 84 games for Las Vegas and is batting .233 (68-for-292) with 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 50 RBI. He leads the PCL with 72 walks; team leader with 70 runs scored and tied for the team lead with 41 extra-base hits.
Noda was originally selected by Toronto in the 15th round of June 2017 First-Year Player Draft. He was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers on August 31, 2020. He was then obtained by Oakland in the Rule 5 draft on December 7, 2022. He has played professionally for seven seasons in the Toronto, Los Angeles and Oakland organizations. He has played in parts of two Major League seasons with the A's (2023-24) and has appeared in 158 career games and is batting .211 (104-for-492) with 25 doubles, triple, 17 home runs and 56 RBI. In 2024, he has appeared in 30 games for the A's with three doubles, HR, 2 RBI.
The Aviators, 23-21 in the second half and 60-59 overall, will embark on a season-high 12-game road trip beginning in Northern Nevada against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, on Tuesday, August 20.
2024 Las Vegas Aviators individual tickets and group hospitality packages are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2024
- Aviators INF/OF Ryan Noda Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week - Las Vegas Aviators
- Reid Detmers Wins PCL Pitcher of the Week - Salt Lake Bees
- UNR Med Student Will be Recognized for Organ Donation Advocacy at August 23 Reno Aces - Reno Aces
- Wolf Pack & Harry Potter Nights Featured in Aces Upcoming Homestand - Reno Aces
- OKC Doubles-up on Aviators, 6-3 - Oklahoma City Baseball Club
- Reno Wins Over El Paso - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Garlick Delivers Late Home Run, Reno Completes Series Sweep Against El Paso in 12-10 Victory - Reno Aces
- Express Claim Second Straight Double-Digit Win Over Isotopes - Round Rock Express
- Express Rout Isotopes to Take Series, 16-5 - Albuquerque Isotopes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Aviators Stories
- Aviators INF/OF Ryan Noda Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week
- Aviators Announce 2025 Regular Season Schedule; Home & Season Opener on Friday, March 28 vs. Reno Aces
- Aviators Joe Boyle Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (August 5-11)
- Aviators Host Oklahoma City Baseball Club in Six-Game Homestand from August 13-18
- Aviators INF Jordan Díaz Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (July 29-August 4)