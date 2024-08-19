Garlick Delivers Late Home Run, Reno Completes Series Sweep Against El Paso in 12-10 Victory

El Paso, Texas. - Down by a run in the eighth inning, Kyle Garlick came through with a clutch 424-foot, two-run blast to secure a tight 12-10 victory for the Reno Aces (26-18, 61-58) over the El Paso Chihuahuas (15-30, 46-74) in Sunday's series finale at Southwest University Park. The win completed a series sweep for the Aces.

Garlick completed his night with two base knocks, extending his hitting streak to seven games where he has gone 10-for-29 (.344) with two home runs and nine RBI.

Bryson Brigman had yet another big game, putting his team up big early with a three-run home run in the first frame. An inning later, the shifty utility man drove in Andrew Knizner and Tristin English with a two-out single to bring his RBI total on the day to five. Brigman is now riding a team-leading 11-game hitting streak, hitting 21-for-39 (.538) with three home runs and 15 RBI over that stretch.

Knizner registered his best day at the plate as a member of the Aces, going 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. The backstop got Reno on the board with a two-RBI single in the first inning and later drove in two more with a double into left field an inning later. Knizner has been effective since joining Reno, going 10-for-26 (.385) in six games.

Michael Perez collected three hits in Sunday's win, driving in Reno's final run in the ninth inning with an RBI single to score Sergio Alcantara in the ninth. The three-hit effort raised his season slash line to .256/.344/.419.

Scott McGough came out in the ninth to shut the door, securing his second save of the series after allowing one hit and one walk with two punchouts.

The Aces will now return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, August 20 to host the Las Vegas Aviators, the Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. PT.

Aces Notables

Bryson Brigman: 2-for-4, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB

Kyle Garlick: 2-for-5, 1 HR, 2 RBI

Andrew Knizner: 3-for-5, 1 2B, 4 RBI

Michael Perez: 3-for-5, 1 RBI

