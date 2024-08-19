Reno Wins Over El Paso

August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 9-0 early in Sunday night's game, came back to go ahead 10-9, but eventually lost to the Reno Aces 12-10 at Southwest University Park. The Aces won all six games in the series. It was the second time the Chihuahuas have been swept in a six-game series this season and the first time since late July in Salt Lake.

El Paso shortstop Mason McCoy went 4-for-5 with four doubles and two RBIs. His four doubles set a new Chihuahuas' single-game record and were one double shy of the Pacific Coast League record, set by Bucky Walters of the Mission Reds in 1933. McCoy has gone 25-for-56 in 16 games played in August.

El Paso third baseman Jose Sanabria went 2-for-4 with two singles in his second game up from Single-A Lake Elsinore. Sanabria now has two multi-hit games in his 10 career games played in Triple-A. Reno's Bryson Brigman hit a three-run home run in the top of the first inning, giving the Aces first inning homers in four consecutive games.

Box Score: Gameday: Aces 12, Chihuahuas 10 Final Score (08/18/2024) (milb.com)

Second Half Team Records: Reno (26-18), El Paso (15-30)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. El Paso TBA vs. Oklahoma City TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

