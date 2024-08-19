Reid Detmers Wins PCL Pitcher of the Week

August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees pitcher Reid Detmers

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees pitcher Reid Detmers was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week today, Minor League Baseball announced. Detmers is the third Bee to win PCL Pitcher of the Week this year, joining reliever Ryan Miller (June 30) and starter Andrew Wantz (April 7).

Detmers had his strongest outing with Salt Lake this season on Friday night in Sacramento. The left-hander threw eight innings, allowing just three hits and one run while striking out a season-high 11 batters. Detmers has been with Salt Lake since early June and has made 12 starts with the Bees this season. Friday was the third outing this season for Detmers with 10 or more strikeouts, becoming the first Salt Lake pitcher since Jered Weaver in 2006 to accomplish the feat.

The Bees have three homestands remaining in the 2024 season as the team returns to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday for a six-game series with the Round Rock Express. Salt Lake is two games out of the playoffs with 30 games remaining as the team enters the playoff push.

