Albuquerque Isotopes

Eight Isotopes Games to Air on KTBL 94.5 FM/1050 AM

August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Albuquerque Isotopes News Release


Eight Albuquerque Isotopes games will air on KTBL 94.5 FM/1050 AM over the final 30 games of the 2024 season due to scheduling conflicts.

The eight dates are as follows:

Tuesday, August 20 at Sugar Land: Pre-Game show begins at 5:45 pm, first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm

Tuesday, August 27 vs Reno: Pre-Game show begins at 6:15 pm, first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm

Thursday, Sept. 5 at Tacoma: Pre-Game show begins at 7:45 pm, first pitch scheduled for 8:05 pm

Sunday, Sept. 8 at Tacoma: Pre-Game show begins at 2:15 pm, first pitch scheduled for 2:35 pm

Tuesday, Sept. 10 vs Las Vegas: Pre-Game show begins at 6:15, first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm

Sunday, Sept. 15 vs Las Vegas: Pre-Game show begins at 1:15 pm, first pitch scheduled for 1:35 pm

Thursday, Sept. 19 at Reno: Pre-Game show begins at 7:15 pm, first pitch scheduled for 7:35 pm

Sunday, Sept. 22 vs Reno: Pre-Game show begins at 1:45 pm, first pitch scheduled for 2:05 pm

