OKC Doubles-up on Aviators, 6-3

August 19, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

James Outman hit two home runs and collected five RBI as the Oklahoma City Baseball Club ended their road series with a 6-3 victory over the Las Vegas Aviators Sunday night at Las Vegas Ballpark. Las Vegas (23-21/60-59) struck first with a solo home run by Nick Allen and a RBI single from Jordan Díaz in the first inning to go ahead 2-0. Oklahoma City (21-24/61-59) got on the board with a two-out RBI single in the fifth inning by Dalton Rushing before Outman lined a three-run homer out to left field two batters later to put OKC ahead, 4-2. Las Vegas scored a run in the bottom of the seventh inning to make it a one-run game, but left the tying run at third base. In the top of the eighth inning, Outman hit an inside-the-park home run off the center field fence to score two runs and extend OKC's lead to 6-3.

Of Note:

-OKC won for the sixth time in seven games overall and won five of the six games in Las Vegas as they won a six-game series for the first time since taking five of six in Albuquerque May 28-June 2...OKC also has now won seven of the last eight games at Las Vegas Ballpark and improved to 12-3 over the last 15 games in Las Vegas.

-Oklahoma City improved its overall record to 61-59, marking the first time the team has been two games above .500 since entering play July 20 at 48-46.

-James Outman went 2-for-4 with two home runs, including an inside-the-park home run, and a season-high five RBI. It was Outman's first multi-home run game since July 4, 2023 with the Los Angeles Dodgers against Pittsburgh. His inside-the-park home run in the eighth inning was OKC's second of the year as Trey Sweeney hit one as part of a three-homer game May 24 at Albuquerque.

-Chris Taylor played in the third game of his Major League Rehab Assignment, going 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored. He also played six innings in left field. Over three games with OKC, Taylor is 4-for-11 with two doubles.

-Dalton Rushing went 2-for-4 with a RBI and a run scored and has now reached base each of his first 12 Triple-A games, slashing .293/.423/.512.

-Oklahoma City hit two more homers Saturday, running the team's total to 10 over the last three games and 16 across the six-game series - tied for the team's most homers in a six-game series this season.

After a day off Monday, Oklahoma City returns home to open a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Pacific Coast League Stories from August 19, 2024

