Eugene Deals Boise Second Straight Shutout Loss to Start Star Wars Weekend

Los Monarcas de Eugene (7-5, 23-27) blanked the Boise Hawks (6-6, 21-29) for the second straight night on Saturday, handing the visitors a 7-0 defeat in front of a sold-out crowd at PK Park.

Suiting up in specially-designed Star Wars-inspired jerseys as part of Star Wars Weekend, the Eugene Emeralds transformed into Los Monarcas de Eugene as part of Minor League Baseball's Copa de la Diversion initiative.

Eugene started the contest by continuing their recent run of scoring early, plating two runs in the bottom of the first. With Darius Hill on second and Chase Strumpf on first after a walk and a single, respectively, Grayson Byrd slapped a double down the left field line to score Hill and put Los Monarcas in front first, 1-0. Caleb Knight followed in the next at-bat with an RBI groundout to score Strumpf and give Los Monarcas a two-run cushion after just one inning.

Two innings later, Los Monarcas added another when Knight once again brought home Strumpf, this time on a 6-5 fielder's choice, extending Eugene's lead to 3-0.

Eugene added on to their three-run advantage in the seventh. Pedro Martinez started the frame with a leadoff triple, his second in as many days, and after a Fernando Kelli walk and stolen base, Darius Hill later brought both runners home with a single to right field, making it 5-0.

Los Monarcas added two more for good measure in the eighth thanks to an Edmond Americaan fielder's choice and three consecutive singles from Luis Vazquez, Pedro Martinez, and Luis Diaz, respectively, to put the bow on a what would be a 7-0 victory, the team's third straight win.

For the second straight night, three Eugene pitchers combined to hand the Hawks a shutout loss. Tonight, it was starting pitcher Eduarniel Nunez who led the way with 3.1 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out six batters. Nunez gave way to Blake Whitney who continued his impressive recent run of form, firing 3.2 scoreless innings with just one hit and no walks allowed while striking out two Boise batters. Over his last six appearances, Whitney has posted a 1.42 ERA with six walks and eighteen strikeouts. Hunter Bigge sealed the victory by pitching a scoreless eighth and ninth inning, striking out four of the six batters he faced in the process.

At the plate, Martinez finished the night 3-for-3 with a walk, a run and an RBI, and Grayson Byrd belted a pair of doubles en route to a 3-for-4 night with an RBI. Chicago Cubs 2019 second rounder Chase Strumpf also made his return to the lineup, his first appearance since July 24. The former standout at UCLA played as the DH and batted in the third spot in the lineup, finishing the evening going 1-for-3 with a walk and a run scored.

Eugene now looks to finish off the sweep of Boise on Sunday afternoon with a special start time of 2:05pm PST. Sunday will once again see the Emeralds transform into Los Monarcas de Eugene while also sporting the same specially-designed Star Wars BB-8 jerseys. Fans can bid on the game-worn jerseys via a silent auction during Sunday's game with proceeds benefitting Children's Miracle Network.

