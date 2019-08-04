C's Drop Third Straight on Road; Fall 2-1 in Tri-City

(Gesa Stadium - Pasco, WA) - Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein dazzled over his first five innings on Saturday night keeping the Tri-City offense off balance for the better part of his 9th appearance of the summer, but it was in the 6th inning that the teen from Magnolia, Texas ran into trouble as Vancouver dropped its third straight game on the road with a 2-1 loss to the Dust Devils in front of a sold out crowd.

Vancouver's offense scuffled once again mustering up seven hits against a trio of Dust Devils pitchers. The only blemish on an otherwise outstanding night for the Canadians North Division rivals came in the top of the 3rd inning when SS Ronny Brito crushed a ball over the center field fence off Tri-City starter RHP Ignacio Feliz giving Vancouver a 1-0 lead. It would be the only run that the C's would score on Saturday marking the second straight game that Tri-City has limited Vancouver to a lone run.

Canadians RHP Adam Kloffenstein didn't walk a hitter over his first five innings but in the 6th walked three Dust Devils hitters including leadoff hitter RF Tre Carter and 2B Jordy Barley putting runners at first and second base with no one out. CF Reinaldo Ilarraza found a base hit that loaded the bases. With a drawn in defense surrounding Kloffenstein, the right-hander would get SS Kelvin Melean to ground out to 3B Jesus Lopez who threw home to C Yorman Rodriguez for the first out. The next batter, LF Matthew Acosta would ground out to 2B Tanner Morris who could only go to first base with his throw allowing 2B Jordy Barley to score. A 3-2 fastball to the next hitter, DH Logan Driscoll missed the mark getting past Rodriguez allowing CF Reinaldo Ilarraza to score the game winning run. Ilarraza would be the last hitter Kloffenstein faced leaving after 5 2/3 innings of work.

Vancouver's offense ran dry despite finding seven hits on the night. Outside of Brito's solo shot in the 3rd inning, the Canadians scattered a few subtle hits but nothing that challenged either RHP Wen-Hua Sung (2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 3SO, W 2-1) or RHP Tom Colletti (2.0IP, 2H, 0R, 0BB, 2SO, Sv (2)) as the Dust Devils secured its second straight victory over Vancouver.

Notes: Canadians catcher Philip Clarke was ejected in the top of the 6th inning after arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Willie Traynor who tossed Clarke quickly after the strike was called... 1B Yorman Rodriguez replaced Clarke behind the plate for Kloffenstein's 6th inning and beyond... SS Luis De Los Santos was a late scratch for the Canadians after a ball during batting practice took an unexpected hop and hit the middle infielder in the upper lip. He was replaced in the line-up by SS Ronny Brito who had Vancouver's only RBI on his 3rd home run of the season.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 4-8 (.333) on the second half and 19-31 (.380) overall as the Canadians fell two games back of both Tri-City (6-6) and Spokane (6-6) with the Indians getting past Everett (4-8) 7-1 out at Funko Field on Everett, WA. The Canadians also fell to 3-6 (.333) heading into the finale of this ten-game, three city road trip on Sunday at 7:15pm out at Gesa Stadium.

Vancouver will send RHP Gabriel Ponce (0-1, 5.79) to the mound in the series wrap-up with Tri-City looking to sweep the Canadians and improve to 3-6 in nine games vs. Vancouver this summer. The game can be heard in its entirety on Sportsnet 650.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to historic Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium on Thursday, August 8th at 7:05pm as the C's host Everett through August 10th. Tickets to Vancouver Canadians Baseball can be purchased by calling 604.872.5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

