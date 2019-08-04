Streak Stays Alive After Hops Comeback Win

The Hillsboro Hops won an epic 7-6 battle against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes on Saturday evening at Ron Tonkin Field. The Volcanoes took an early commanding lead, but the Hops did not falter as they fought back twice to overcome their division rivals. Hillsboro is fighting for the second playoff spot in the South Division of the Northwest League trailing Salem-Keizer who will have home field advantage after clinching the first half

Second year pro, Tyler Holton started the game for the Hops and got off to a rough start. The lefty lasted only two innings, while surrendering five earned runs with four being in the first inning. After trailing 4-0 going into the bottom of the first, the Hops fired back with four runs of their own. Hops All-Star Jesus Marriaga started the damage with a two-run triple, driving in David Garza Jr and Ryan January. Andy Yerzy followed with a two-run blast to knot the score at 4-4.

The Volcanoes reclaimed the lead in the top of the second when Alex Canario hit his second of three extra base hits off the Hops pitching staff. The lead would not last long as hot hitting Garza Jr tied the game with his first home run of the season in the bottom of the second. Garza's three-run homer would put the Hops up 7-4 and the lead would not be relinquished.

Salem-Keizer fought back with a final run in the sixth inning, but the Hops bullpen preserved the lead for their sixth consecutive win. Jacob Stevens, Bryan Menendez, and Eduardo Herrera combined for five innings of scoreless relief. Hillsboro is now a winner of 13 out of 16 contests.

The Hops also took over the Northwest League's top record (33-17) with back-to-back victories against the Volcanoes (32-18). The series finale will begin at 4:05 pm with the pregame show airing on Rip City Radio 620 AM at 3:35 pm.

