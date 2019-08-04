Emeralds Sweep Series in 3-1 Victory over Hawks

EUGENE, OR - On a Sunday afternoon, the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) got a series sweep against the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) with a 3-1 win.

Eugene began the scoring early in the bottom of the second inning. With two runners on, Emeralds catcher Jonathon Soto pushed a ground ball over towards left field which brought across two runs and opened up the ballgame to a 2-0 lead in favor of Eugene.

Ezequiel Tovar collected his third double of the season with a rocket to center field that scored Bladimir Restituyo from first all the way to home and gave Boise their first run, and a 3-1 lead for Eugene. That run ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Hawks.

The Emeralds would hold on to the lead and then tack on one more run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Pedro Martinez stole third and off a throwing error from Reagan Todd over to third base, Martinez was able to come across and score the third run of the game for the Emeralds.

The next three days will be off for the Boise Hawks due to the Northwest League / Pioneer League All-Star Game. The all-star game will be hosted at Memorial Stadium on Tuesday with a first pitch scheduled for 7:30 MT.

