Hawks Shutout in 7-0 Loss against the Emeralds

August 4, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





EUGENE, OR - The pitching of the Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) lifted them to a 7-0 shutout win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies).

Eduarniel Nunez started the night off well for the Emeralds as he threw 3.1, giving up only four hits, two walks and six strikeouts in his start.

The scoring for the Emeralds started up in the bottom of the first inning with Luke Chevalier on the mound for Boise. Grayson Byrd collected his fourth double on the season that drove in Darius Hill to make it 1-0 Emeralds. Caleb Knight then grounded out to the pitcher but a run scored on the play giving Eugene a 2-0 lead.

They later followed up after Knight grounded into a fielder's choice but Chase Strumpf ran in to score giving the Emeralds a 3-0 lead.

Later Eugene would tack on another run in the bottom of the seventh inning and then add two more in the bottom of the eighth. RBIs in that eighth inning came off the bat of Pedro Martinez on a single and then Luis Diaz with a grounder to left, giving Eugene a 7-0 win in game two of the series.

Boise has now gone 19 consecutive innings without a run.

The Hawks will take on the Emeralds at 2:05 pacific time tomorrow for the wrap-up game before the all-star break.

