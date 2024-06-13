Esto Es MLS| Chucky Lozano El "Fichaje BombaÃ¢?Â De San Diego ÃÂ¿Qué Otros Jugadores Se Unen Al Mexicano?

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC YouTube Video







En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Tony Cherchi, Eduardo Biscayart y Mariano Trujillo analizan la candidatura del Inter Miami al Supporters' Shield, la llegada de Chucky Lozano como el estandarte de San Diego y sus posibles compañeros, además de la previa de la Jornada 20.

0:00 - Intro

2:45 - Columbus en etapa de reestructuración - NYC V CLB

11:45 - Montréal enfrenta a la sorpresa del torneo: ¡Salt Lake!

14:40 - Orlando en picada recibe a LAFC

22:00 - Dallas y Nico Estevéz deciden separarse

30: 25 - Sin Messi y Sin Suárez Inter Miami lucha por Supporters' Shield

35:57 - LA Galaxy vs. Kansas City

37:03 - San Jose vs. Cincinnati

38:39 - Seattle vs. Minnesota

40:56 - Colorado vs Austin

42:00 - New England vs. Vancouver

43:20 - Atlanta vs. Houston

44:30 - Toronto vs. Chicago

45:40 - RBNY vs. NSH

47:05 - CLT vs. DC

48:05 - Â¿Quienes podrían acompañar en San Diego al Chucky Lozano?

