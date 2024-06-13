Esto Es MLS| Chucky Lozano El "Fichaje BombaÃ¢?Â De San Diego ÃÂ¿Qué Otros Jugadores Se Unen Al Mexicano?
June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
San Diego FC YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Antonella González, Tony Cherchi, Eduardo Biscayart y Mariano Trujillo analizan la candidatura del Inter Miami al Supporters' Shield, la llegada de Chucky Lozano como el estandarte de San Diego y sus posibles compañeros, además de la previa de la Jornada 20.
0:00 - Intro
2:45 - Columbus en etapa de reestructuración - NYC V CLB
11:45 - Montréal enfrenta a la sorpresa del torneo: ¡Salt Lake!
14:40 - Orlando en picada recibe a LAFC
22:00 - Dallas y Nico Estevéz deciden separarse
30: 25 - Sin Messi y Sin Suárez Inter Miami lucha por Supporters' Shield
35:57 - LA Galaxy vs. Kansas City
37:03 - San Jose vs. Cincinnati
38:39 - Seattle vs. Minnesota
40:56 - Colorado vs Austin
42:00 - New England vs. Vancouver
43:20 - Atlanta vs. Houston
44:30 - Toronto vs. Chicago
45:40 - RBNY vs. NSH
47:05 - CLT vs. DC
48:05 - Â¿Quienes podrían acompañar en San Diego al Chucky Lozano?
