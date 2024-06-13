Atlanta United Announces Carl Robinson as Assistant Coach

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Atlanta United FC News Release







ATLANTA - Atlanta United announced today that Carl Robinson is joining interim head coach Rob Valentino's staff as an assistant coach. The former Wales international midfielder most recently was assistant manager with Birmingham City in the English Football League.

The Welsh native began his coaching career in 2012 after retiring from playing professionally. His coaching career began with Vancouver Whitecaps where he was an assistant for two seasons before being named head coach in December 2013. During his time in charge, Robinson led Vancouver to three MLS Cup Playoff appearances in four seasons, as well as the club's first-ever Canadian Cup championship in 2015 and its first-ever appearance in Concacaf Champions Cup, including a semi-final appearance during the 2016-17 tournament.

Following his time with Vancouver, Robinson moved to Australia and worked as head coach for the Newcastle Jets and Western Sydney Wanderers before returning to the U.S. with D.C. United as an assistant coach under Wayne Rooney in 2023. He followed Rooney to Birmingham City for the 2023-24 season and has also assisted the Wales National Team. He holds a UEFA Pro License, earning it in 2013.

Robinson had a distinguished playing career as a midfielder. He was capped by Wales 52 times, while he spent most of his career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sunderland and Norwich City. In 2007, Robinson joined Toronto FC and made 74 appearances. He concluded his playing career with New York Red Bulls in 2011 where he became a player coach in his final season.

Atlanta United (4-8-4, 16 points) returns to action Saturday, June 15 when it hosts Houston Dynamo at Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7:30 p.m. ET, MLS Season Pass, 92.9 The Game, La Mejor). All Atlanta United matches are available with an MLS Season Pass subscription, located on the Apple TV app.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.