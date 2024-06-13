FC Cincinnati Academy Host U13 Signing Night at Mercy Health Training Center
June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati News Release
The FC Cincinnati Academy hosted its second annual academy signing night at Mercy Health Training Center in Milford, Ohio Thursday night. FC Cincinnati Academy staff hosted the incoming U13 class and their families at the club's training center.
Players and families were welcomed to Mercy Health Training Center with drums and chants by members of The Knights of the Bailey, one of FC Cincinnati's supporter groups, and members from The Pride, Norden, Briogaid and Die Innenstadt before heading to the cafeteria for a presentation from Adrian Parish, FC Cincinnati's U13 Head Coach and Coordinator of the Discovery Program, along with other academy staff members that will interact with the players and their families next season.
"This is an exciting and memorable event for the players and their families as they take their first steps in joining a full-time professional club," said Parish. "Some of the incoming players have been involved with our Discovery Program for nearly two years and some have only just started their journey with the club."
"The support previously provided for these boys by our local and regional grassroots clubs is greatly appreciated and I personally look forward in helping them take their first steps in building what will hopefully be a long and successful career with FC Cincinnati."
Following the presentation, players took their first official signing photos with family and coaches and were given a tour of Mercy Health Training Center, including first team locker rooms, video analysis room, training pitches and gym facilities. The incoming U13 class finished the night with a team photo outside of Mercy Health Training Center.
The 2024-25 academy pre-season will begin in August, with the official MLS Next Mid America Conference starting in early September. More information on the FC Cincinnati Academy can be found here. The incoming U13 academy team and their former clubs is listed below.
AJ Curlee - Indy 11
Benjamin Singer - Cincinnati United Premier
Bennett Hendrickson - Carmel FC
Brady Goodman - Cincinnati United Premier
Camden Currier - BSA Celtic
Deon Foster - Beadling
Graham Grolnic - Cincinnati United Premier
Greyson Lyles - Javanon
Joey Pasquarello - FCC U13 Academy
Liam Hayden - Javanon
Lukas Blissenbach - Liverpool Michigan
Luuk Dolinsky - Indy 11
Mamady Kaba - Liverpool Michigan
Marcus Michael - Elizabethtown FC
Mason Asava - Hoosiers
Miles Hugenberg - Cincinnati United Premier
Mohammad Juma - Cincinnati United Premier
Season Rana - Sporting Lexington
Svyat Parker - Cincinnati United Premier
Tommy Thach - NWC Alliance
Wesley Dolinsky - Indy 11
Xavier Shannon - FCC U13 Academy
