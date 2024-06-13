Earthquakes to Host 2024 Copa América and UEFA EURO 2024 Viewing Parties in Multiple San Jose Locations

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Jose Earthquakes News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes, in conjunction with the City of San José and the San Jose Sports Authority, will host Summer of Soccer viewing parties around San Jose for every single matchday during the 2024 Copa América and UEFA EURO 2024 tournaments.

With San Jose in the midst of an unprecedented three-year run as the epicenter of Northern California soccer - both domestically with the Earthquakes and Bay FC, as well as internationally with both Copa América and the 2026 FIFA World Cup coming to the South Bay - there will be no shortage of the beautiful game for fans to experience and enjoy this summer.

Copa América begins Thursday, June 20, and concludes with the Final on Sunday, July 14. Meanwhile, UEFA EURO 2024 will commence Friday, June 14, with the Final also on Sunday, July 14. All matches that begin at 9 a.m. PT or later for both tournaments will be shown at viewing parties hosted by The Old Wagon Saloon & Grill and O'Flaherty's Irish Pub. Both locations are on N. San Pedro Street, which has recently been converted into a pedestrian-only street. To view the full viewing party schedule, click here.

Select marquee matches around San Jose will feature a more robust festival atmosphere for viewing parties. An oversized outdoor screen with speakers will be placed on N. San Pedro Street. San Pedro Square is located near the VTA Santa Clara light rail station for those looking to utilize public transportation. It also features five nearby Downtown parking garages offering 90 minutes of free parking, with availability updated in real time on parksj.org.

Additionally, the Mexican Heritage Plaza will host a big-screen outdoor viewing party on Friday, July 26, for México vs. Venezuela, while PayPal Park, home of the Earthquakes, will host both tournament finals.

MARQUEE MATCH WATCH PARTIES AT SAN PEDRO SQUARE

Thursday, June 20 - Argentina vs. Canada (5 p.m.)

Sunday, June 23 - USA vs. Bolivia (3 p.m.); Uruguay vs. Panamá (6 p.m.)

Tuesday, July 2 - Brazil vs. Colómbia (6 p.m.)*

Tuesday, July 9 - TBD vs. TBD (5 p.m.) or Wednesday, July 10 - TBD vs. TBD (5 p.m.)

*actual game will take place at Levi's Stadium

MARQUEE MATCH WATCH PARTIES AT MEXICAN HERITAGE PLAZA

Wednesday, June 26 - México vs. Venezuela (6 p.m.)

MARQUEE MATCH WATCH PARTIES AT PAYPAL PARK

Sunday, July 14 - UEFA EURO 2024 Final (12 p.m.); 2024 Copa América Final (5 p.m.)

