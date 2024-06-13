D.C. United Announce Activations and Initiatives for Their Juneteenth Theme Night Match Supported by Steamfitters

WASHINGTON, D.C. - D.C. United have today announced the activations and initiatives ahead of the Juneteenth Theme Night match supported by Steamfitters on Wednesday, June 19 against Atlanta United FC at Audi Field.

June 19, 1865, marks the date that enslaved African Americans in Texas received word on their emancipation, over two-and-a-half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into effect by Abraham Lincoln. Since 2020, Major League Soccer, its clubs, and fans have celebrated?Juneteenth, commemorating the official end of slavery in the United States.

D.C. United has proudly celebrated Juneteenth alongside MLS for the last three seasons and will continue to honor the historical significance of Juneteenth and Black history with several matchday events and activations for fans to celebrate this year.

The full list of activations is below:

Party at the Pitch presented in partnership with PEPSI

Ahead of the match, D.C. United will host its Party at the Pitch event outside of Gate A at Sandlot Southwest from 4:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. There will be music from DJ Reece and a variety of food trucks including Roaming Roaster, Mr. Fries Man, Flame and Cones, and Southern Peach BBQ.

Pre-Match Shirt - I AM PLAYERS FOR CHANGE

Major League Soccer is collaborating with Black Players For Change, an independent organization of Black MLS players, coaches, and staff working to bridge the racial equality gap in soccer and society. Black Players for Change, MLS, and adidas introduced a special edition pre-match "I AM #19" shirt that acknowledges the significance of Juneteenth. The pre-match shirt designed by adidas will be worn by players during anthem walkouts prior to MLS matches played between June 15 and June 19.

Half Time Check Presentation supported by Steamfitters in conjunction with the RAMW

D.C. United supported by Steamfitters and the Restaurant Association of Metropolitan Washington (RAMW) will present checks to Black-owned food vendors at Audi Field during halftime of the Juneteenth match. The checks will assist with the enhancement of their refrigeration systems. This year's recipients are Ms. Toya's Creole Kitchen, Queen Mother's, RX Catering, and Half Smoke.

Small Business Pass

D.C. United will be actively promoting the Small Business Pass initiative, which aims to encourage fans to support locally owned businesses in the DMV area. This will be achieved through various promotions and incentives funded by the D.C. United Foundation. For more information and to access the Small Business Pass, click here.

The Museum DC Pop Up Shop

D.C. United and The Museum DC will continue to celebrate their historic clothing collaboration with a pop-up shop at Audi Field on the day of the match. To learn more about the co-branded clothing line and to purchase items, click here.

Local Non-Profits to Support

During the match, D.C. United will highlight and amplify local community organizations, including Peace for DC, Playtime Project, FAN DC, and Innocence Project, through tabling opportunities on the concourse for fans to learn more about the organizations and support their causes.

Additionally, there will be a 50/50 Raffle benefiting DC SCORES, a Club Shop Round-Up, Levy Concession Donations, and Name in Lights benefiting the DCU Foundation.

For more information about D.C. United and for tickets to the Juneteenth celebration match, please visit: www.dcunited.com.

