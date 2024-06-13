Abada Bing, Abada Boom: Ingredients of the Match

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Charlotte FC returns to action after the international break to host D.C. United.

Here are the three ingredients of the match:

Neutralize the Target Man

When you think of D.C. United, the first name that pops to mind is Christian Benteke. The Belgian striker has contributed to 13 goals and 2 assists this season putting him second in the MLS Golden Boot race.

Even more impressive than his scoring rate, is how he serves as THE focal point for everything D.C. does on offense. He has won a whopping 164 aerial challenges won, which to put into perspective, the next closest tally is 65... Safe to say, Benteke's head has a gravitational pull of its own. If you let a ball near his vicinity, there's a high chance he's going to win it.

Instead, the key to mitigating Benteke's impact is to cut off the passes before they reach him. Making sure the defensive press is on point, like it was in the second of the Atlanta United Match, will help starve Benteke of any chance to influence the match.

Benteke left D.C.'s previous match early with an injury and it's unclear if he will be fit for the match. If he is, he is the player to stop for CLTFC.

Abada Bing, Abada Boom

Liel Abada stole the show against Atlanta United when he announced himself to Charlotte's rival, Atlanta United, by scoring a brace in their own stadium.

The first goal was a thing of beauty which he managed to tuck into the right corner from beyond outside the box. For the second, Abada was rewarded for an intelligent, well-timed run into the box, that was picked out by Brandt Bronico for the Israeli's second.

Good things happen when Abada can get the ball in space inside or around the box. With Charlotte at home, against the second leakiest defense in the league, their star winger can once again shine. Making sure to find him in the right areas, could prove devastating for D.C. United.

Regaining Focus

Both Charlotte FC and D.C. United are coming off bye weeks, offering a chance for rest but also the risk of losing momentum. History shows that breaks can sometimes disrupt a team's rhythm more than they help.

The key for Charlotte's return is to quickly shift back into match mentality. Playing at home with the support of their fans can Charlotte the edge they need to assert control early against D.C. United forcing them to chase the game.

