Inter Miami CF to Face Philadelphia Union on the Road this Saturday

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







After bye week for Inter Miami CF (10W-3L-5D, 35 points), the team is set to resume 2024 MLS regular season action taking on the Philadelphia Union (4W-4L-8D, 20 points) on the road this Saturday, June 15. The fixture at Subaru Park is scheduled to get underway at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

MLS Season Pass will feature every live MLS regular-season match, the entire Audi MLS Cup Playoffs, and Leagues Cup all in one place, with consistent match times and no blackouts - a first in live sports broadcasting. With an MLS Season Pass subscription, fans can enjoy every MLS match on billions of devices through the Apple TV app on Apple devices, smart TVs, streaming devices, set-top boxes, and game consoles, as well as on the web at tv.apple.com.

All matches will feature both English and Spanish-language announcers, while matches involving Canadian teams will also offer commentary in French.

Previous Match

Inter Miami will be back in action on Matchday 20 after enjoying a bye week on Matchday 19. In the team's past match, Inter Miami earned a point in a highly contested 3-3 draw against St. Louis CITY SC at Chase Stadium on Saturday, June 1. Left-back Jordi Alba shone on the night with a goal and two assists, while captain Lionel Messi and striker Luis Suárez netted the team's other goals.

Inter Miami in 2024 MLS Regular Season

Inter Miami (10W-3L-5D) will visit the Philadelphia Union currently sitting first in the Supporters' Shield Standings with 35 points (two points ahead of second place) and leading the league in goals with a total 42 goals (six more than the next team). Additionally, only LA Galaxy (6) have scored more goals from counterattacks than Inter Miami (5).

Messi and Suárez lead the team in goals this regular season with 12 and are tied for third amongst the league's top scorers, while Messi also leads the team and the league in assists this regular season with 13.

Player Records and Milestones

Messi and forward Leonardo Campana are the two active leading scorers in Club history, with Campana having 27 across all competitions (24 in MLS) and Messi 25 (13 in MLS). They trail Gonzalo Higuaín who scored 29 times for Inter Miami (all in MLS).

Messi (15 in MLS), meanwhile, leads the team with the most assists in Club history with 20 across all competitions each and attacker Robert Taylor (13 in MLS) is second with 19 assists across all competitions.

Goalkeeper Drake Callender and Taylor are tied as the players with most appearances in Club history with 94 across all competitions. In terms of MLS appearances, Taylor is first with 76 (one in playoffs), while Callender is second with 75 (one in playoffs each).

International Duty

Inter Miami attackers Messi and Suárez and midfielder Matías Rojas will miss the team's trip to Philadelphia as they currently are away on international duty with their respective nationals teams ahead of the start of the 2024 CONMEBOL Copa América.

The three players will be away with their national teams at least until the end of the Copa América's group stage, which is scheduled to take place from June 20 through July 2. The competition's knockout rounds will then begin with the quarterfinals on July 4 and will conclude on July 14 with the final.

On the other hand, Homegrown midfielders Benjamin Cremaschi and David Ruiz have returned from international duty this past international window and will be available on Saturday.

Unbeaten Run on the Road

Inter Miami is unbeaten in its past five road games, recording four wins and a draw, which is the longest unbeaten run on the road in an MLS regular season for the team.

Notably, in its most recent road game against the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 25, Inter Miami earned a valuable 1-2 with several of its star players missing the matchup. Attackers Taylor and Campana stepped up and scored the team's goals on the night to lead the win.

Previously Against the Philadelphia Union

Saturday's matchup will be the first between the sides this season and the 10th overall between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union across all competitions. Inter Miami has a record of three wins, four losses and two draws against the Union.

Last time both sides clashed, Inter Miami earned a 1-4 win at Subaru Park in semifinals of the 2023 Leagues Cup en route to clinching a historic first title for the Club's First Team last August.

Familiar Faces

The match may present reunions for two Philadelphia Union players. Defender Damion Lowe and forward Julián Carranza may play their former team after being Inter Miami players from 2020-2021 and during the 2022 respectively.

Scouting the Philadelphia Union

The Pennsylvania-based side will host Inter Miami after most recently earning a 2-2 draw at home against CF Montréal on June 1. In all, the Union have recorded four wins, four losses and eight draws this 2024 regular season for a total 20 points and sit eighth on the Eastern Conference standings.

Midfielder Dániel Gazdag leads Philadelphia in goals this regular season with 10, while fellow midfielder Quinn Sullivan leads the team in assists with five.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from June 13, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.