Columbus Crew's Nicholas Hagen and Jacen Russell-Rowe Receive National Team Call-Ups

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

COLUMBUS - Columbus Crew goalkeeper Nicholas Hagen and forward Jacen Russell-Rowe have been called-up to join their respective national teams.

Hagen and Guatemala face Argentina in a friendly on June 14 at Commanders Field in Landover, Md. Hagen most recently started both of Los Chapines' Concacaf World Cup Qualifying matches, a 6-0 win over Dominica on June 5 and a 3-0 victory over British Virgin Islands on June 8. The 27-year-old made his senior international debut on Aug. 18, 2018, and has since earned 42 caps.

Russell-Rowe has been selected to join Canada for their Copa América pre-camp in Atlanta. Canada has been drawn into Group A and open tournament play against Argentina on June 20, before facing Peru on June 25 and Chile on June 29. Russell-Rowe made his senior national team debut in Canada's Concacaf Gold Cup opener last summer, entering in the second half of a 4-2 win over Cuba on July 4, 2023. The 21-year-old Crew forward has earned five senior caps to date. CANMNT's official 26-player squad for the 2024 Copa América will be announced on Saturday, June 15.

