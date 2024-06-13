FC Cincinnati Academy U15s and U17s to Compete in MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs

June 13, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







The 2024 MLS NEXT Cup Playoffs and Showcase will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, featuring both the U15 and U17 squads for the FC Cincinnati Academy. The single-elimination knockout tournaments will be held from June 15-23 at Richard Siegel Soccer Complex in Murfreesboro, Tenn. with the championship matches taking place at GEODIS Park, the home of Nashville SC.

The Young Garys will showcase the U15 and U17 teams for this year's postseason competition. The U17s earned an automatic bid earlier this season as they won their respective group at MLS NEXT Flex where they went perfect over four games. The U15s earned a spot after a very successful league play season including three wins at MLS NEXT Flex.

The U15 squad begins Round of 32 play against Athletum FC Academy on Saturday, June 15 at 5:15 p.m. ET. The U17's begin their tournament path Sunday, June 16 at 5:45 p.m. ET against FC Dallas.

22 MLS NEXT Cup Playoff games, including all four championship matches, will stream live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, click for more information on the 2024 streaming schedule.

