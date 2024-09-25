Sports stats



Inter Miami CF

Es Messi Favorito Para El MLS MVP En 2024?

September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video


En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Andrés Agulla, el MVP Diego Valeri, Sammy Sadovnik y Jaime Macías debaten la carrera al MLS MVP 2024 entre Messi, Luis Suárez, Evander, Cucho, y Lucho además de los partidazos de la Jornada 35 en MLS.

0:00 - Intro

4:00 - ÃÂ¿Es Messi favorito para el MLS MVP?

10:00 ÃÂ¿Puede Suárez arrebatarle el MVP a Messi?

14:40 - ÃÂ¿Puede Evander ser MVP con Portland a media tabla?

20:40 - ÃÂ¿El poderío de Columbus posiciona a "Cucho" como candidato?

25:20 - ÃÂ¿Tiene posibilidades "Lucho" de repetir MVP?

30:08 - ¡Predicciones!

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsseasonpass #messi #intermiami

Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from September 25, 2024


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central