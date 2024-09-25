Es Messi Favorito Para El MLS MVP En 2024?
September 25, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Andrés Agulla, el MVP Diego Valeri, Sammy Sadovnik y Jaime Macías debaten la carrera al MLS MVP 2024 entre Messi, Luis Suárez, Evander, Cucho, y Lucho además de los partidazos de la Jornada 35 en MLS.
0:00 - Intro
4:00 - ÃÂ¿Es Messi favorito para el MLS MVP?
10:00 ÃÂ¿Puede Suárez arrebatarle el MVP a Messi?
14:40 - ÃÂ¿Puede Evander ser MVP con Portland a media tabla?
20:40 - ÃÂ¿El poderío de Columbus posiciona a "Cucho" como candidato?
25:20 - ÃÂ¿Tiene posibilidades "Lucho" de repetir MVP?
30:08 - ¡Predicciones!
