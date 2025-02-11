Erik Stevenson's Top Plays of the Season So Far

February 11, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Capital City Go-Go YouTube Video







Erik Stevenson is having a career year! The Capital City Go-Go sharpshooter is averaging 17.4 points and 3.4 assists across the season, earning a spot at #NBAAllStar weekend.

Watch the #GLeagueUpNextGame presented by AT&T on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 3:30 PM/ET on Tubi.

