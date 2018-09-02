Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (62-76, 6th PLACE WEST, 16.0 GB) VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (77-61, 2nd PLACE WEST, 1.0 GB)

RHP BEAU BURROWS (10-9, 3.96 ERA) VS. LHP SEAN BRADY (7-7, 4.70 ERA)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 * 6:05 PM * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

UPMC PARK * GAME #139 * HOME GAME #69 * NIGHT GAME #99

Tonight, the SeaWolves continue their final homestand of the 2018 season as they take on the Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland Indians) in the third game of a four-game series at UPMC Park. Last night, the RubberDucks grabbed an early lead on the 'Wolves and took the second game of the series 6-4. Erie threatened late but could never plate the games tying run in either the eighth or ninth innings. The loss was the fifth straight for the SeaWolves against the Ducks...Righty Beau Burrows takes the mound for the SeaWolves making his 26th start of the season and fifth against Akron. Burrows is 2-1 with a no-decision and a 4.15 ERA in his previous four starts against Akron. Burrows took a no-decision in his last start at Harrisburg on August 28. In the game, he allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits with a walk and two strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work. Erie lost the game 5-3...Lefty Sean Brady takes the mound for the RubberDucks making his 27th start and fourth against the SeaWolves. Brady is 1-1 with a no-decision and a 4.60 ERA in his previous three starts against the 'Wolves. Brady earned a win in his last start against Bowie on August 28 allowing a run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts in six innings of work.

MONDAY VS. AKRON RUBBERDUCKS (CLEVELAND INDIANS) - UPMC PARK - 1:35 P.M.

RHP Matt Manning (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Anderson (MLB Rehab)

- Akron leads the season series over Erie 10-7. The SeaWolves and RubberDucks meet 19 times in 2018.

- Erie catchers have combined to throw out 64 of 135 potential base stealers. Jake Rogers leads the league (50-for-90), throwing out potential base stealers 55.6% of the time. Rogers threw out his 48th of the season last Wednesday and set the Erie single-season record for runners caught stealing.

- The SeaWolves have held a lead in 98 of 138 games played this season.

- The SeaWolves are sixth in the league with a 4.03 team ERA. Akron is second in the league with a 3.56 ERA.

- The SeaWolves are second in the league with a .262 team batting average. Akron is ninth in the league with a .248 team batting average.

- Erie pitchers have struck out 1165 hitters which is second in the league behind Trenton.

- The SeaWolves are 32-45 against the Western Division and 30-31 against the Eastern Division.

- John Schreiber is second in the Eastern League with 17 saves.

- Josh Lester leads Erie with 20 home runs and 72 RBIs.

- Danny Woodrow leads the SeaWolves and is third in the league with a .310 batting average.

-The SeaWolves are 33-38 in games played away from UPMC Park this season, while only being 29-38 at home.

