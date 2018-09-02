Keegan Akin Named EL Pitcher of the Year

BOWIE, Md. - The Eastern League of Professional Baseball is pleased to announce that Bowie Baysox left-handed starting pitcher Keegan Akin has been selected as the 2018 Eastern League Pitcher of the Year.

The lefty out of Alma, Michigan, becomes the first Bowie pitcher to win the award since 2008, when Brad Bergesen took home the honors a decade ago.

Akin put together a record of 14-7 with 142 strikeouts and a 3.27 ERA in 25 starts while making his Double-A debut for the Baysox this season. He gave up three earned runs or less in 20 of his 25 starts for the Baysox this season. That included 10 starts in which he allowed one earned run or less and five starts in which he did not allow any runs. The 23-year old currently leads the Eastern League in wins (14), strikeouts (142), batting average against (.225), and leads all starting pitchers in strikeouts per nine innings (9.28). He is also ranked among the league leaders in games started (25-tied 2nd), ERA (3.27-3rd), innings pitched (137.2-5th), and WHIP (1.25-6th).

In addition to winning this award, the 6'0", 225 lb. hurler was also named the left-handed starting pitcher on the recently announced 2018 Eastern League All-Star Team and was the winner of the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week Award for the period of August 13th-August 19th. Akin was also a member of the Western Division roster for the 2018 Eastern League All-Star Game in Trenton and struck out a pair of batters over one scoreless inning of work.

Keegan, who is currently rated by MLB.com as the 12th best prospect in the Baltimore organization, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2nd round of the 2016 draft out of Western Michigan University.

New Hampshire right-hander Jordan Romano finished second in the voting for the award, and New Hampshire right-hander TJ Zeuch finished in third place. This award was voted on by Eastern League managers and coaches and members of the media.

