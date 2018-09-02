Senators Expel Squirrels 7-4 to Complete Suspended Game

The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-1 Sunday afternoon in the continuation of Saturday's suspended game.

After two scoreless innings Saturday night, the game was suspended in the game top of the third with two outs, Alec Keller at first on a walk, and Carter Kieboom at the plate.

Senators starting pitcher Tommy Milone, assigned to the team by the Nationals on rehab, and Chase Johnson each pitched the first two innings before the game was suspended, with Johnson throwing to three batters in the third.

Jaron Long and Nolan Riggs pitched for the Senators and 'Squirrels respectively when the game resumed.

Ronnie Jebavy hit a solo home run in the fifth to put the Squirrels ahead 1-0.

The Senators responded with four runs in the sixth. Back-to-back doubles from Carter Kieboom and Daniel Johnson tied the game with one out. The Senators went on to load the bases for Drew Ward who lined a triple to right which cleared the bases and put the Senators on top 4-1.

Harrisburg expanded the lead with three runs in the seventh. With the bases loaded, Raudy Read hit a groundball to second that was juggled by second baseman Ryan Howard which allowed a run to score. Dan Gamache lined an RBI single and Jake Noll followed with a sacrifice fly as the Senators took a 7-1 advantage.

With two outs in the ninth inning the game went into a rain delay, before resuming with Derek Self in to pitch for the Senators with runners at first and second. He allowed a single and a three-run double by C.J. Hinijosa, however he retired Ryan Howard on a ground out to shortstop to seal the 7-1 win.

Long (6-8) tossed six innings of one run ball to earn the win. Jordan Mills pitched a scoreless ninth to finish the victory.

Riggs (0-2) surrendered four runs across three and a third frames and took the loss.

