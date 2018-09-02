Sea Dogs Sizzling Seventh Subdues Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY - Portland scored four runs in the seventh inning Sunday night at NYSEG Stadium, grabbing a 7-4 win from Binghamton. The second-to-last game of the 2018 campaign featured three ties and three lead changes, but none after the seventh inning. It's the sixth straight time a Binghamton-Portland game is decided by three or fewer runs.

Both teams had already led once heading into the bottom of the seventh inning. The Rumble Ponies 4-3 lead lasted only a few batters, before the Sea Dogs unloaded four runs on three hits in the frame. Franklyn Kilome started the seventh inning 86 pitches deep, but only faced four more batters before being yanked. Jordan Betts was hit by a pitch and then brought home on Jhon Nunez game-tying triple. Nunez was plated on Trey Ball's first career hit, giving the lead back to Portland, 5-4. Ball's two-bagger forced Luis Rojas to summon Joe Zanghi out of the bullpen. The right-handed reliever inherited Ball on second with one out and induced a Chris Madera fly ball to right field. Gene Cone and Ian Strom met in right center, but the ball fell between them, allowing Ball to third and Madera to second base. The error came back to bite Binghamton when Chad De La Guerra singled both runners in, pushing the Sea Dogs lead to 7-4.

Kilome (4-9) remains winless in seven Binghamton starts. He gave up six runs on six hits across 6-1/3 innings. He whiffed seven and walked one.

The Binghamton bats failed to answer in the final three innings. Teddy Stankiewicz finished his night with a perfect seventh inning before giving way to Algenis Martinez. In his Double-A debut, Martinez tossed two scoreless innings and picked up the save.

Stankiewicz (8-13) snapped a stretch of four straight losing starts in his seven-inning effort. He gave up four runs on six hits, including a first-inning solo home run to Joey Terdoslavich.

Terdoslavich's first-inning blast cut the Binghamton deficit in half at the time. Esteban Quiroz supplied a two-run shot in the first inning to start the night's scoring.

The Rumble Ponies offense twice tied the game, before Portland's big seventh inning. In the fifth, Oliver Pascual picked up his second RBI in as many days, singling in Strom to make it 2-2. In the sixth, Terdoslavich provided a run-scoring double, evening the score at 3-3. Binghamton's brief lead came courtesy of Tyler Moore, who singled in Terdoslavich to make it 4-3 Ponies.

Binghamton (64-75) and Portland conclude the 2018 regular season on Monday afternoon. RHP Justin Dunn gets the ball for the Ponies against Sea Dogs LHP Matt Kent with first pitch at NYSEG Stadium scheduled for 1:05 PM. The Horizons Federal Credit Union pregame show starts at 12:50 PM and can be heard on CBS SportsRadio 1360 WYOS and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies channel on TuneIn.

POSTGAME NOTES: Joey Terdoslavich extended his hitting streak to seven games...Kilome retired 14 of 15 batters after the Quiroz home run...Teddy Stankewicz's 14th time facing Binghamton in his career

