Erie SeaWolves at Richmond Flying Squirrles - Game Notes

July 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release





ERIE SEAWOLVES (20-8, 2ND WEST, 2.5 GB 2nd Half) VS. RICHMOND FLYING SQUIRRELS (13-16, 4TH WEST, 10.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (6-0, 1.21 ERA) VS. RHP ALFRED GUTIERREZ (6-4, 4.22 ERA)

SUNDAY, JULY 21 * 1:05 PM EDT * BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM, MILB.TV

THE DIAMOND * GAME #95 * ROAD GAME #45 * DAY GAME #26

Today, the Erie SeaWolves look to bounce back against the Richmond Flying Squirrels in the series finale at The Diamond. Last night, the 'Wolves had a season-long six-game winning streak snapped in 9-7 fashion. Casey Mize makes his Double-A return today for Erie and it's his first with the 'Wolves since June 13 at Reading in which he left after 2.1 innings with right shoulder inflammation. Mize has made two starts with Class-A Lakeland prior to today and allowed two earned runs across a combined 4.2 innings. Alfred Gutierrez goes for Richmond and leads the Squirrels staff with six wins. In his only start against Erie on May 15, Gutierrez took a no-decision after allowing three earned runs in five innings while striking out six. He owns a 5.40 ERA (11.2 IP / 7 ER) in the month of July. The right-hander joined the San Francisco organization this past offseason after electing free agency in November of 2018.

Mon., July 22 at Altoona 6:30 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (5-5, 3.64 ERA) vs. LHP Brandon Waddell (2-1, 2.67 ERA)

Tue., July 23 at Altoona 4:30 p.m. G1: RHP Matt Manning (7-4, 2.81 ERA) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (0-1, 5.31 ERA)

G2: TBD vs. TBD

Wed. July 24 at Altoona 12:00 p.m. RHP Kyle Funkhouser (1-1, 2.53 ERA) vs. TBD

Thu., July 25 vs. Trenton 5:05 p.m. G1: TBD vs. TBD

G2: TBD vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 4 overall prospect, OF Derek Hill is No. 23 and OF Jose Azocar is No. 29

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 14 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts eight Top-30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No.1 pitching prospect in all of MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 10, Logan Shore is No. 15, Tarik Skubal ranks No. 17, Anthony Castro is No. 21, & Zac Houston ranks No. 24

- Erie has slugged 20 home runs in their past 16 games, including 12 during this past homestand

- The SeaWolves stand at 21-22 on the road and own the leagues second-lowest road SLG (.334) & third-lowest OPS (.645)

- In nine of their first 10 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 69

- Erie and Richmond meet for the seventh of 14 times this season, an even split between UPMC Park (5/13-15 & 8/26-29) and The Diamond (7/18-21 & 8/19-21)

- The SeaWolves +59 run differential is first in the EL (+37 in second half) and the Flying Squirrels are last at -107

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .247 batting average while Richmond is last at .219

- The 'Wolves are now tied for third in home runs (76) and Richmond is tied for last (60)

- Erie has struck out 755 times (third-fewest in the EL) while Richmond has gone down on strikes 859 times (third-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is second in team ERA (3.28) while the Squirrels staff ranks 10th (3.74)

- Erie relievers have a 3.47 ERA (10th in the EL) and Richmond has a 3.50 ERA (11th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .227 batting average which is second in the league

- Erie defense is third in fielding percentage (.981) while Richmond is last (.973)

- The SeaWolves went 4-2 vs. the Flying Squirrels in 2018 and 2-1 at The Diamond

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.