Tully's Strong Effort Falls Short for RubberDucks

July 21, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release





Akron starter Tanner Tully allowed two runs on four hits over six innings, but Binghamton's Harol Gonzalez allowed one run over six innings to help the Rumble Ponies top the RubberDucks 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

With a 1-0 lead entering the fourth inning, Barrett Barnes led off with a single. Andres Gimenez followed with a ball hit deep to the right-field corner that was initially ruled a two-run home run. After an on-field umpire conference, the play was changed to a double, which put runners at second and third with no outs. Tully allowed a sacrifice fly to Gavin Cecchini and retired the next two batters to hold Binghamton to one run in the frame and to only a 2-0 advantage.

Mound Presence

RubberDucks starter Tanner Tully allowed two runs on four hits in six innings, walking one, fanning three and allowing one home run and hitting one batter. It was his first start of six or more innings and allowing less than three runs while pitching for Akron since May 24 (he has made three starts with Triple-A Columbus). Yapson Gomez made his third appearance with the Ducks, allowing two unearned runs in two innings of work to go with a strikeout. Dalbert Siri pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks scored its lone run in the fifth inning when Alexis Pantoja led off with an infield single. Two batters later, outfielder Jose Medina cued a double past the third baseman to send Pantoja to third base. Ernie Clement then line a ball off the glove of Binghamton third baseman David Thompson, scoring Pantoja....For Clement, he has reached safely in 20 of 21 games, hitting safely in 19. His 77 hits since returning from the IL on May 9 leads the EL...Trenton Brooks, Connor Marabell, and Mitch Longo each had two-hit games for Akron as part of the team's nine-hit effort. It was Marabell's 23rd multi-hit game, trailing only Pantoja's 24 on the team.

Notebook

The Rumble Ponies lead the season series 10-4 and is 6-2 in Akron in 2019... Time of Game: 2:44... Attendance: 5,467

On the Pond

The RubberDucks hit the road on a seven-game road trip starting with three games in Trenton on Monday and followed by four games in Hartford. Monday's gams is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Trenton. The game will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1350 AM, the WARF iHeart channel, and the TuneIn Radio App.

