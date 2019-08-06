Erie SeaWolves at Portland Sea Dogs - Game Notes

ERIE SEAWOLVES (33-12, 1ST WEST, -- GB 2nd Half) VS. PORTLAND SEA DOGS (22-22, 2ND EAST, 5.0 GB 2nd Half)

RHP CASEY MIZE (6-1, 2.76 ERA) VS. LHP DANIEL MCGRATH (3-0, 1.46 ERA)

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6 * 7:00 PM EDT

HADLOCK FIELD * GAME #112 * ROAD GAME #54

Tonight, the first place Erie SeaWolves begin their second and final series of the season against the Portland Sea Dogs. Erie is coming off of their seventh straight series victory, taking two of three games from New Hampshire. Portland enters the series having won five of its past six games and most recently winning two out of three against Bowie. Casey Mize goes in the series opener for Erie. Mize took his first Double-A loss in his last start on July 31 against Binghamton. In 3.1 innings, the right-hander allowed six earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts. After giving up eight earned runs in his first eight Double-A starts (1.38 ERA in 52 IP), Mize has been tagged for 12 earned runs in his past three outings (11.70 ERA in 10 innings). Daniel McGrath takes the mound for Portland and was named the Eastern League Pitcher of the Month in July after logging a 2-0 record with 35 strikeouts and a 0.24 ERA over 37 innings (six starts). McGrath was a international free agent signing by Boston in 2013 from Melbourne, Australia.

Wed., August 7 at Portland 7:00 p.m. LHP Tarik Skubal (0-1, 2.25 ERA) vs. LHP Matthew Kent (5-3, 2.92 ERA)

Thu., August 8 at Portland 12:00 p.m. RHP Alex Faedo (6-6, 3.99 ERA) vs. RHP Konner Wade (2-4, 3.03 ERA)

Fri., August 9 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. RHP Matt Manning (9-4, 2.71 ERA) vs. TBD

Sat., August 10 at Fisher Cats 7:05 p.m. LHP Joey Wentz (1-0, 1.80 ERA) vs. TBD

- INF Isaac Paredes is ranked the No. 5 overall prospect & OF Derek Hill is No. 28

- INF Sergio Alcantara is a 40-man member and is the No. 15 overall prospect

- The Erie pitching staff now boasts eight Top 30 Tigers talents (MLB Pipeline): Casey Mize is ranked the No. 1 prospect (No. 1 pitching prospect in MiLB), Matt Manning is No. 2, Tarik Skubal is No. 4, Alex Faedo sits at No. 9, Joey Wentz comes in at No. 10, Kyle Funkhouser is slotted No. 18, Anthony Castro is No. 20, and Alex Lange ranks No. 29

- Isaac Paredes set the franchise record for most consecutive multi-hit games (7) and is riding an eight-game hit streak

- The SeaWolves enjoyed their best month of July (20-6) since 1997 when they went 22-7

- Erie is now 19-5 in their past 24 games and 16 of those games have been decided by three runs or fewer

- Erie has slugged a league-best 32 home runs since the All-Star break

- In 20 of their 27 games since the All-Star break, Erie starters have gone 5.0+ IP and have struck out a league-best 157

- Tonight is the fourth of six meetings between Erie and Portland (June 17-19 at UPMC Park & August 6-8 at Hadlock Field)

- The SeaWolves +89 run differential is first in the EL (+67 in second half) and Portland -16 is ninth (+13 in second half)

- Erie leads the Eastern League with a .249 batting average while Portland is ninth .238

- Erie has struck out 878 times (fourth-fewest in the EL) while Portland has gone down on strikes 1018 times (second-most)

- The SeaWolves pitching staff is tops in team ERA (3.26) while the Sea Dogs staff ranks 10th (3.77)

- Erie relievers have a 3.32 ERA (ninth in the EL) and Portland has a 4.37 ERA (12th)

- Erie pitching has held opponents to a .229 batting average which best in the league

- Erie's defense is second in fielding percentage (.982) while Portland is tied for sixth in the league (.979)

- Erie's defense has committed just one error in its past nine games

- In 2018, the SeaWolves went 3-3 against the Sea Dogs and 1-2 at Hadlock Field

