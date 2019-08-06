Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies Postponed Tuesday Night

August 6, 2019 - Eastern League (EL) - Harrisburg Senators News Release





The game between the Harrisburg Senators and Binghamton Rumble Ponies in Binghamton Tuesday night has been postponed due to rain. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader at NYSEG Stadium in Binghamton Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. with two seven-inning games.

The Senators begin a six-game road trip Wednesday with the doubleheader which is the first two of three games against Binghamton. They finished their series with Binghamton Thursday night before heading to Trenton to take on the Thunder in a three-game weekend series at ARM & HAMMER Park.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 6, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.