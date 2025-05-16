Episode 27: Bandits Defenseman Paul Dawson + NLL Finals Preview
May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video
Bandits Defenseman, Paul Dawson, joins the show to recap the Semifinals; Maki and Coop give us their predictions for the 2025 NLL Finals.
Check out the Buffalo Bandits Statistics
National Lacrosse League Stories from May 16, 2025
- Fields Named NLL Most Valuable Player, First Team All-NLL Selection - Rochester Knighthawks
- Dyson Williams Wins 2024-2025 NLL Rookie of the Year - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Buffalo Bandits Stories
- Game Preview: Bandits Host Rush in Game 1 of NLL Finals
- Smith Named NLL Offensive Player of the Year
- 'We're Willing to Do Whatever It Takes': How the Bandits Advanced to Their 5th Straight NLL Finals
- Buchanan Wins NLL Sportsmanship Award
- Gurtler Wins Tom Borrelli Media Person of the Year