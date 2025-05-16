Sports stats



Empty Netter Tip Goal

May 16, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Buffalo Bandits YouTube Video


Kyle Buchanan puts the exclamation point on Game 1, tipping in Dhane Smith's long bomb towards the net.

Bandits take it 12-10.

