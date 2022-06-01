Emeralds Split Games against AquaSox

June 1, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Eugene Emeralds News Release







The Emeralds win their first game of the season against the Everett Aquasox 5-4, but would get no hit in the next game 5-0.

Game one was a resumption from the April 10th game that was suspended due to inclement weather.

The game would go straight to the bottom of the fourth with one out, 1-1 the score and the Aquasox scored a run on an RBI single by 2B Abraham Toro 2-1.

For the next two innings, the Aquasox scored a run to increase their lead 4-1.

But in the eighth, the Emeralds' bats woke up with a solo home run by RF Carter Aldrete and a three-run home run by CF Carter Williams to win the game 5-4.

In the next game, the Emeralds would get no hit by the Aquasox' RHP Juan Mercedez.

The Emeralds will look to even up the series tomorrow as they will start RHP Randy Rodriguez vs Aquasox' RHP Prelander Berroa. First pitch is at 7:05 PM, 6:50 PM pregame show on 95.3 The Score.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.