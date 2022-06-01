Hillsboro Hops Past Tri-City

Mike Peabody socked a 2-run home run over the right field wall, the offensive highlight for the Tri-City Dust Devils (19-24) in a 14-3 loss to the Hillsboro Hops (24-21) Wednesday night at Gesa Stadium.

Peabody's homer, his fourth of the season, brought the Dust Devils within a run at 3-2 in the bottom of the 2nd inning. Gabe Matthews, who doubled to lead off the inning, scored ahead of Peabody.

Jordyn Adams and Osmy Gregorio added singles throughout the game for Tri-City, who were held to four hits on the night. Kyle Kasser drove in a run on a fielder's choice in the 6th inning for the Dust Devils' third run of the night.

Hillsboro had better success at the plate, with a 3-run A.J. Vukovich home run off Dust Devils starter Nick Mondak (2-3) in the top of the 2nd inning opening the scoring. A 5-run 6th inning broke the game open for the Hops, who had 19 hits on the night.

The offensive performance gave Hillsboro hurler Scott Randall (2-1) more than enough run support. The righty gave up three runs over six innings, giving the Hops a quality start.

The loss extended Tri-City's losing streak to a season-long five games.

The Dust Devils will look to shake it off at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night, in game three of the six-game series with Hillsboro. Tri-City will send right-hander Landon Marceaux to the hill, with the Hops going with righty Luke Albright to start.

