Bergem Named Director of Ticket Sales

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: Jim Bergem has joined the Everett AquaSox staff as the Director of Ticket Sales. A veteran of the sports industry, he was previously the Director of Ticket Sales and Service with the Spokane Shock (2019-2021) of the Indoor Football League. Jim has also worked as an Account Executive for the Seattle Sonics (2007-2008) and the Seattle Mariners (2000-2006).

"We're very excited to have Jim join our team," said Danny Tetzlaff, General Manager. "He brings a great deal of knowledge and expertise to AquaSox. Jim will play a big role in continuing to increase our customer service efforts, as well as provide our season ticket holders and fans with a seamless ticket buying experience and the most up-to-date ticket buying features."

His resume includes working with Amazon, Risan Athletes and High Five Marketing. Jim has also been a Foundation Volunteer with Rick Rizz's Toys For Kids Foundation since 2000.

A native of La Conner, Bergem is a graduate of Washington State University with a degree in Bachelor of Arts in Communication.

