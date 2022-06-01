Don't Miss Any of the Fun at Funko Field

You never know what you are going to see when you come out to Funko Field!

Last night, fans go to see a no-hitter by Juan Mercedes. He struck out a career-high 10 to complete the seven-inning gem against visiting Eugene, 5-0.

Fans also got to witness Seattle Mariner Abraham Toro play for the AquaSox last night on a rehabilitation appearance for the AquaSox. Toro would go 2-4 on the night with two RBI singles as well as a walk.

The Seattle Mariners have assigned 2017 World Series reliever, Ken Giles to the Everett AquaSox. Giles has a career 2.74 ERA in 351 innings pitched while collecting 115 saves along the way.

Giles pitched in two games with the Mariners this spring compiling two innings of work and allowing just one run, striking out four and walking just one.

Giles also pitched for AAA Tacoma on May 29th going one inning allowing just one hit and striking out two.

We don't know what is going to happen tonight but we are sure it will be entertaining. Come on out to the ballpark. First pitch is 7:05 PM.

Baseball Bingo is back! Pick up your Tulalip Resort Casino Baseball Bingo card at the Sam's Cats and Dogs Fan Information Booth. Play along and win some great prizes.

Don't forget to stop by any Snohomish County HomeStreet Bank location to pick up a coupon for a $5.00 Upper Box ticket - available for all Wednesday home games in 2022. Coupons can be redeemed at the Front Office or Box Office; tickets are subject to availability.

We also look forward to seeing all members of our Silver Sluggers Club.

UPCOMING HOMESTAND PROMOTIONS

Thursday, June 2 - 7:05 First Pitch

We hope you have a big appetite for our Throwback Thursday game.

Join us for $3.00 hot dogs, $3.00 sodas, $3.00 popcorn and $3.00 12-ounce cans of Coors Light. What a deal!

Friday, June 3 - 7:05 First Pitch

It's Funko Friday...we are giving away a limited-edition sweatshirt to the first 2,500 fans. Limit one per person (not one per ticket).

Make sure you line up early as we have limited size options.

We are kicking off our annual COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic.

The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats. "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup," is a season-long event series specifically designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate most with participating teams' local U.S. Hispanic/Latino communities. All jerseys will be auctioned off on-line starting on Thursday.

Saturday, June 4th - 7:05 First Pitch

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys and hats.

Celebrate Pride Night at Funko Field in support of LGBTQIA+ persons and the fight for equality. We are committed to making sure that our communities are a place where all feel welcome and loved. Pride Night is an evening to recognize those efforts and have some fun, too.

Postgame Launch-a-Ball with great prizes (one fan will win $100!)

ï»¿Postgame Fireworks Spectacular presented by The Everett Clinic

Sunday, June 5 - 4:05 First Pitch

COPA weekend presented by The Everett Clinic continues. The AquaSox will be taking the field as the Everett Conquistadores wearing special theme jerseys.

Visit Speedway Chevrolet in Monroe for your FREE tickets to any 2022 Sunday home game.

Get four Upper Box seats, four hot dogs, four chips, and your choice of four Chick-fil-A entree vouchers for just $44.00 for any Sunday game. Must be purchased ahead of time; this deal is not available on-line. It's an $85.00 value for only $44.00!

Mobile Ticketing:

All your tickets can be found on the MiLB First Pitch App! Click HERE to download it from the App Store. Click HERE to download it from Google Play.

For more information, click HERE for step-by-step instructions.

Mobile Ordering:

Skip the lines at concessions by downloading the MiLB First Pitch App and ordering your food from the comfort of your seat!

Parking:

Using the directions above, park in our FREE South Parking Lot. If following a GPS, use this address: 3900 Broadway, Everett, WA 98201.

Parking is also available in our office lot located at 3802 Broadway for $6.00 per car.

