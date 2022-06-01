Juan Mercedes Throws Seven Inning No Hitter

June 1, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Everett AquaSox News Release







EVERETT, WASHINGTON: For the first time in franchise history an Everett pitcher has thrown a no-hitter as Juan Mercedes struck out a career-high 10 to complete the seven-inning gem against the Eugene Emeralds on Tuesday night.

Only two batters reached safely against Mercedes, who issued walks to Patrick Bailey in the second and Casey Schmitt in the fourth. The victory was the second in three starts for Mercedes.

The AquaSox offense would create a cushion for Mercedes in the bottom of the second. With the bases loaded they would score runs on two consecutive balks. The balks would score Justin Lavey who reached on a walk and Victor Labrada who reached on a single. Everett would add three more in the bottom of the sixth as Alberto Rodriguez would hit a two-run single scoring Noelvi Marte and Myles Miller. Justin Lavey would then hit into a double play, driving in the final run of the game as the final score would be 5-0 in favor of the AquaSox.

Mercedes would throw only 98 pitches in the game.

Earlier in the day, the AquaSox completed a suspended game from April 10 and played their regularly scheduled game. Everett reliever Bryan Pall picked up right where Bryce Miller left off. Pall pitched two innings allowing just one hit, one walk, and striking out three.

Abraham Toro (pictured above), the Seattle Mariners utility man, was assigned to the AquaSox prior to the game and looked to provide the offense with a jolt. Toro did just that as he went 2-2 in game one with two RBI singles and a walk. The only other run would be driven in on a force out by Spencer Packard.

Everett reliever Evan Johnson also pitched well in game one as he went 1.1 innings allowing no hits, walking one and striking out one. Tyler Keenan and Dariel Gomez would both walk twice in the game.

Eugene would score four times in the bottom of the eight inning to win the game 5-4.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.