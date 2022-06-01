Mariners Assign Reliever Ken Giles to Everett

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: The Seattle Mariners have assigned 2017 World Series reliever, Ken Giles to the Everett AquaSox. Giles last made an MLB appearance with the Toronto Blue Jays on September 15th, 2020 against the New York Yankees.

Giles is a veteran of seven Major League seasons with Philadelphia (2014-15), Houston (2016-18) and Toronto (2018-20). He holds a career record of 14-18 with 115 saves and a 2.74 ERA (107 ER, 351.0 IP) with 110 walks and 478 strikeouts. He was originally selected by the Marlins in the 44th round of the 2009 MLB First-Year Player Draft but did not sign. He was selected by the Phillies in the 7th round of the 2011 MLB Draft and made his Major League debut with Philadelphia on June 12, 2014 vs. San Diego.

Since the beginning of the 2014 season, he is one of eight relief pitchers in the Majors with at least 400 strikeouts and an ERA below 3.00. Giles was one of the most effective relief pitchers in Major League Baseball during the 2019 season, tallying 23 saves with a 1.87 ERA (11 ER, 53.0 IP) with 17 walks and 83 strikeouts in 53 appearances.

He pitched in two games with the Mariners this spring compiling two innings of work and allowing just one run, striking out four and walking just one.

The Mariners placed Giles on the 60 Day-IL back on May 8th

Ken Giles in his 1st rehab appearance:

1IP, 1H, 1R, 0ER, BB, 2K, 19-10. pic.twitter.com/MXuq9NjfBZ

- Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 29, 2022

