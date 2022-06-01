Big Inning Proves to be Costly for Everett

EVERETT, WASHINGTON: A night after Eugene was no hit, the Emeralds put up eight runs on eleven hits with five of the runs coming in the fifth inning.

Everett starter Prelander Berroa began the game for Everett as he took the mound against his former team. It was his first start against Eugene since being traded by them on May 11th. Berroa pitched well going four innings allowing three hits, one run and striking out six. The lone run allowed by Berroa was a bases loaded walk to Eugene outfielder Jairo Pomares.

Berroa had four walks, however just one came around to score. His ERA now sits at 2.48 after tonight's start.

Mariner reliever Ken Giles came into the game in the fifth inning for Everett, it marked his second rehab outing in the last week; first outing with Everett. Giles departed after 0.2 innings after reaching his pitch limit.

The AquaSox offense could only push across two runs tonight as Eugene pitchers would collect fourteen strikeouts against Everett hitters. The first Everett run came off the bat of Dariel Gomez who cranked his ninth home run of the season in the fifth inning.

Gomez had 15 home runs in 97 games between Modesto and Everett last season, he sits at nine home runs through just 39 ballgames this season. It's his fourth home run in his last six games.

Gomez would be the lone Everett hitter with a multi-hit game. He had a double along with his solo home run, the double was his ninth of the year. Spencer Packard would be the only other hitter to reach twice as he would double and walk. The double was Packard's tenth of the season.

The second and final run of the game for Everett would come in the bottom of the seventh as Andy Thomas singled on a soft line drive to left field scoring Noelvi Marte.

Max Roberts pitched well out of the bullpen going 1.1 innings allowing just one hit, no runs, no walks and striking out four. Reliever Michael Flynn made his Everett debut pitching a clean inning with no hits, runs or walks and striking out two. Flynn was assigned to Everett on May 31st from the Arizona Complex League.

The final score would be 8-2 Emeralds.

