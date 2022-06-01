Early Offense, Strong 'Pen Help C's Beat Indians

June 1, 2022 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release







VANCOUVER, BC - Four runs in the first four innings proved to be enough for the Vancouver Canadians Tuesday night as they began their six-game series with the Spokane Indians (Rockies) by edging the top club in the Northwest League 4-3 at Nat Bailey Stadium.

The C's plated two runs in the first on three consecutive hits to start the frame. Steward Berroa led off with a single and stole second before Leo Jimenez doubled him home then Addison Barger plated Jimenez with a run-scoring double of his own.

That staked #7 Blue Jays prospect Sem Robberse to an early 2-0 lead, which the right-hander protected through four scoreless innings in which he scattered two walks but didn't allow a hit. The two-run advantage became a four-run cushion after Berroa belted his second homer of the year in the fourth, a two-out, two-run shot that was set up by a single from Andres Sosa in the previous at-bat.

Robberse ran into some trouble in the fifth. He got the first batter of the inning to ground out then struck out the next hitter but a dropped third strike turned into a passed ball that allowed that batter to reach. The Dutch-born righty Kd the next man then issued his season-high third walk of the game to put two on for Braiden Ward, who spoiled the shutout and the no-hitter with a wall-ball double that bounced Robberse from the game after four and two-thirds.

On came Abdiel Mendoza (W, 3-0). He allowed a first-pitch RBI single to top Rockies prospect Zac Veen that scored the inherited runner and made it 4-3, but he got the next man to keep Vancouver in front.

Mendoza would go another two scoreless innings before passing the baton to Jimmy Burnette (S, 4). The southpaw plunked Veen with the first pitch of the eighth but proceeded to strikeout the next six batters he faced to secure the series-opening victory.

Berroa and Barger set the tone on offense with two hits apiece. Miguel Hiraldo extended his hitting streak to nine consecutive games with a double in the fourth.

With the win, the C's are now back to .500 and are two games back of first place with 24 games to go in the first half. They return to action tomorrow night with an RBC We Care Wednesday at The Nat. #22 Blue Jays prospect Chad Dallas takes the ball for Vancouver and will be opposed by Spokane's Tony Locey. Coverage begins with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. on MiLB.TV, the Sportsnet Radio Network and CanadiansBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from June 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.